Jean Castex Announces the Mandatory Mask in Closed Places “From Next Week”

General News
The mask will become mandatory in closed public places
spanner44Leave a Comment on Jean Castex Announces the Mandatory Mask in Closed Places “From Next Week”

During his intervention in the Senate, Prime Minister Jean Castex advanced the date from which the mask will be mandatory in enclosed spaces.

The waiting time was finally shortened. Initially planned for August 1st, the wearing of the mandatory mask in closed public places will finally come into force next week. 


“Late due”

It was the new Prime Minister Jean Castex who announced it Thursday 16th July 2020 in the Senate. “I heard and understood that the deadline (of August 1 note) appeared late (…) The decree will, therefore, come into force next week“He declared before the senators.


Locally, some municipalities had not waited to issue orders to impose the wearing of masks in enclosed spaces. This is particularly the case in Mayenne , where the alert threshold at Covid-19 has just been exceeded.

Museums, places of worship and hospitals concerned

Wearing a mask is already compulsory in public transport . It should therefore also become so in museums, administrations, places of worship, cinemas, hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and even hotels. However, it will be necessary to wait for the decree to know the exact list of places concerned.



The wearing of masks in closed public places was announced by the Head of State Emmanuel Macron during his speech on July 14th.

 

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

If the violation of the rules is noted three times in less than 30 days, the fine becomes a crime

Non-Compliance with Confinement: Up To Six Months in Prison and a Fine of 3,750 Euros

spanner44
Parcoursup will deliver on May 22, 2018 its first responses to some 810,000 future graduates and students in reorientation.

Parcoursup: “More than Half” of Students will have a Positive Response as early as Tuesday night, says the Government

spanner44
France has deployed its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

France deploys aircraft carrier against ISIS in Iraq

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of