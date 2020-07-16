Mayenne: Wearing a Mandatory Mask in Six Municipalities

The prefecture of Mayenne has just issued a decree requiring the wearing of masks in enclosed public places in six municipalities.

New decision to try to reduce the circulation of the coronavirus in Mayenne, the prefecture took a decree making compulsory the wearing of the mask in closed public places, that is establishments receiving the public, of six communes.

These are Laval, Saint-Berthevin, L'Huisserie, Bonchamp-lès-Laval, Changé and Louverné .







A duration which will depend on the evolution of the situation

“The scope of the order, the duration of its application will depend on the development of the health situation as well as the conditions of entry into force of similar provisions envisaged at national level,” said the prefecture in a press release.

And beyond the massive screening launched at the departmental level, “downstream dimension aiming to break the chains of transmission with the Detect, isolate, trace triptych, it is crucial to reinforce the upstream dimension which passes through barrier gestures”, notes the prefecture.

