Weather in Charente: Sun Before Thunderstorms this Evening

Local News
The weather in Charente will be hot and sunny before thunderstorms this evening
WEATHER FORECAST: A hot day is forecast for the weather in Charente, but thunderstorms should arrive this evening

The weather in Charente is forecast to be very hot this Thursday according to the latest forecast from Meteo France.

It is already 20 degrees at 8am and the sun is very present throughout the department of Charente.

However, clouds should gradually appear until evening, when they will become more threatening on the west. The weather will turn to a thunderstorm and rain is not to be excluded over the entire department.



The temperatures will indicate 32 degrees in Angoulême and 31 degrees in Cognac. The wind will blow weakly during the day and will strengthen in the evening.

Tomorrow, Friday should be a mixed day.  As for the weekend,  Saturday will be drier and Sunday the weather will be contrasted again.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente

