Weather in Charente: Still Raining

WEATHER: Another wet afternoon is forecast for the Charente

The clouds are less threatening and the weather is rather dry this Wednesday morning in the Charente, but the bottom of the air remains cool, with 5 degrees in the countryside and 6 degrees in Angouleme at 8am.

However, Meteo France still forecasts that the weather in Charente will see some rain today.







Less heavy rains, with a lull expected during the afternoon. The wind will blow weakly and the temperatures will rise a little since it will be 12 degrees in Cognac and 10 degrees in Angouleme.

