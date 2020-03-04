Coronavirus in Paris: Ninho, Tryo and Matt Pokora Concerts Cancelled in Bercy

The concerts of Ninho, Tryo and Matt Pokora will be canceled in Bercy, announced Tuesday, March 3, 2020 the police headquarters.
Jason Plant

New series of cancellations, from Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th March 2020 at the AccorHotels Arena. Three concerts – Ninho, Tryo and Matt Pokora – are cancelled due to coronavirus.

The series of cancellations of cultural events continue to grow … and is not over. The Paris police headquarters announced, Tuesday 3rd March 2020, the cancellation of three concerts at the AccorHotels Arena in Bercy due to coronavirus.


Gatherings of over 5,000 people prohibited

No  Ninho on the 12th, no  Tryo on the 13th, no  Matt Pokora on the 14th: after a first event cancelled on Sunday 1st March, the prefect of police cancelled these three concerts planned for Bercy.

This decision responds to the ministerial directive to ban all gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a confined environment. In Bercy, there are more than 20,000 places.

Given the uncertainty regarding the evolution of the spread of the coronavirus, further cancellations are expected in the weeks and months to come. André Botticelli and  Roméo Elvis are scheduled to play at Bercy by March 26th.

