Coronavirus: Six Dead in Italy, Five Regions Affected

Three people died on Monday in northern Italy, bringing the number of deaths from the new Covid-19 coronavirus to six in the country.

Three new deaths attributed to the new coronavirus have been recorded in Italy, authorities announced on Monday 24th February 2020.

The first death announced was that of an 84-year-old man who contracted the virus while he was hospitalized for another reason, in Bergamo (Lombardy). The man, who died overnight in the hospital, is the third victim in the Lombardy region, while the north of Italy experienced an outbreak of cases of new coronavirus this weekend.

The fifth death was announced around noon, an 88-year-old man living south of Milan.

There are 219 people infected and a fifth death was added recently in Lombardy, an 88-year-old man from Caselle Landi , about 70 km south of Milan, civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said on Monday. a press conference.







A sixth patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in Brescia in northern Italy, Rai announced early in the afternoon. The victim had cancer, she said.

Seniors

The first fatal case in Italy was a 78-year-old retired mason in Vo’Euganeo, near Padua, Veneto, who died on February 21.

The second death was that of a 77-year-old woman, found dead at her home on February 22, in Casalpusterlengo, near Codogno, 60 km south of Milan. A post-mortem test detected the presence of the virus.

Authorities announced on Sunday evening a third victim, an elderly woman, hospitalized for several days in serious condition and suffering from cancer but who had contracted the new coronavirus.

167 cases for Lombardy alone

Italy is the most affected country in Europe and one of the most affected in the world after China, South Korea and Iran

Since the first death of an Italian, Friday in Veneto (region of Venice), Italy has taken many precautionary measures including the quarantine of eleven cities in northern Italy.

The most numerous cases were listed in Lombardy (region of Milan which borders with Switzerland) now at least 167, then in Veneto (27), some areas of which are close to Slovenia. At the last check-in, at 1 p.m., the authorities registered 219 infected people.

In total, five regions are affected including Emilia-Romagna (north), Piedmont (north-west) bordering France and Trentino-Alto Adige (north-east), close to Austria.

For the moment, there have been no border closings.

But an international train (Eurocity) Venice-Munich was stopped Sunday evening as a precaution because two German passengers had fever and then resumed its journey overnight.







The Venice Carnival cancelled

On Sunday, the Veneto decreed the interruption of the celebrations of the famous Carnival which was to end on Tuesday, and of sporting events as well as the closing of schools and museums. But bars and restaurants remain open.

In Lombardy, in the metropolis of Milan, schools, universities, but also museums, cinemas and theaters including the prestigious Scala and the Gothic cathedral the Duomo are closed. Bars will have to lower their curtains from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)