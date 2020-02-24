Coronavirus: Right and Far Right Demand Border Controls

The six dead in Italy raise fears of a spread of the coronavirus epidemic in our country to several French politicians. Eric Ciotti, Marine Le Pen and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan are asking the government to take action.

Right, and far-right politicians are demanding controls at the French borders with Italy, where a sixth person died of the coronavirus .

Alpes-Maritimes LR MP Eric Ciotti called on the government for stronger border control measures , calling on BFMTV to decide very soon before it’s too late .

In a letter to Prime Minister Édouard Philippe posted on the deputy’s website, he hoped for the rapid adoption of all the health measures and restrictions necessary to stop (the) spread of the virus, and the mobilization of hospitals in the department .

The prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes Bernard Gonzalez announced Monday that the health system was going to be reinforced in the department, but the demonstrations like the carnival of Nice are maintained.







Marine Le Pen quips

The president of the National Rally Marine Le Pen noted that Armenia, Turkey, Jordan, Pakistan and Afghanistan had closed their border or restricted trade with neighbouring Iran, which has recorded 12 deaths from the coronavirus.

The leaders of these countries must probably be less intelligent than our new Minister of Health? Or not… , she commented in a tweet.

On the right of the right, the president of Debout la France Nicolas Dupont-Aignan also asked for controls at the French borders by proposing the delivery in airports, trains , of a traceability document in which travellers would detail their movements the Previous 14 days .

EU does not plan to reinstate controls

The European Commission recalled on Monday that any reinstatement of border controls inside the EU should meet strict conditions .

Such a decision, which belongs to the Member States, must be based on a credible risk assessment and scientific evidence , be proportionate and taken in coordination with the others , underlined the European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

According to him, no country has yet notified the Commission that it has taken such a decision because of the new coronavirus.

(Visited 28 times, 1 visits today)