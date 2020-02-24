Coronavirus Epidemic: The Carnival of Nice is Maintained, announces the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes

The health system is reinforced in the Alpes-Maritimes, announced the prefect on Monday. The department is close to Italy where numerous cases of contaminations with the coronavirus have been detected. The Nice carnival remains in place, as does the Lemon Festival in Menton.

The CHU of Nice must in the coming hours, be equipped to carry out diagnostics and make doubts on the situations encountered , said the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes Bernard Gonzalez, after an emergency meeting with elected officials and a representative of the Regional Health Agency.

Three suspected cases finally dismissed

This establishment will have an infectious disease specialist available 24 hours a day who will be in contact with the Samu in order to be able to classify suspect cases, if necessary.

A second-line system will also be put in place with establishments all around Nice likely to receive patients once treated for convalescence , added the representative of the State. In addition, state officials, local institutions and health agencies will meet daily as part of a monitoring unit.







Initially raised by the mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi and the deputy Eric Ciotti, three suspect cases in the Alpes-Maritimes were finally dismissed on Monday, said the prefecture after this meeting.

The Lemon Festival and the Nice Carnival maintained

No restrictive measure has been decided for the events currently taking place on the Côte d’Azur such as the Lemon Festival in Menton or the Nice Carnival, nor for the international real estate fair, MIPIM, which is due to hold in Cannes in early March, said Christian Estrosi and the mayor of Menton, Jean-Claude Guibal.

Italy decided this weekend to stop the Venice carnival after an outbreak of Covid-19 virus cases. Éric Ciotti (LR) said that he had advocated pushing the precautionary principle as much as possible .

Asked about a possible strengthening of controls at the Italian border, the prefect insisted on the complexity of such a mechanism.

There are many borders in the department – rail, land, sea, air – and imagining a system of total border control, isolation of the department, is highly complex, and therefore at this stage no decision in this sense is has been taken , he said.

