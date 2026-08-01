Fires: In the Var, the Fire has Stabilized but “the Fight Continues”, warns the Prefect

The fire in Gironde is “fixed” and “no longer progressing” announced Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez at midday. In the Var, fire has resumed in the Gros Bessillon massif. It is “stabilized” but not yet fixed, said the prefect.

Fires are generally “today under control” in France, even if “all this remains very evolving”, declared this Saturday 1st August 2026 Sébastien Lecornu who will appoint a national coordinator to manage the reconstruction of the disaster areas and asks tourists to return to Gironde out of “solidarity”.

In the Var, the Gros Bessillon fire has started again. After a decisive day this Saturday, it is now “stabilized”, but still not fixed. Four days after ravaging 4,500 hectares, lthe flames have already traveled through it 1,800 more.

Significant air assets are also deployed: six water bomber helicopters, six Canadairs and two Dashes. Thousands of residents were evacuated, particularly in Val and Correns.

The improvement, however, was confirmed in Gironde where the fire is “fixed” and “no longer progressing”, announced Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez at midday.

Weather wise, 20 departments are placed on orange heatwave alert by Météo France this Saturday and tomorrow, Sunday, mainly in the South-East.