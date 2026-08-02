A Barbecue Causes a Fire in Primelin

A Barbecue Causes a Fire in Primelin

A barbecue built in a garden caused a fire in Primelin (Finistère), Saturday 1st August, in the evening. 300m² were burned in total.

A fire broke out early in the evening on Saturday 1st August, in Primelin (Finistère), around 6 pm, on the road to Pors Tarz. The fire was started due to a barbecue in a garden.

The Morane water bomber helicopter intervened

In total, 300m² of surface area was burned. A major device was mobilized, including the Morane bomber helicopter, which made three drops.

Around thirty firefighters from the rescue centers of Cap-Sizun, Douarnenez, Plozévet and Ploneour-Lanvern intervened on the scene.

As a reminder, Finistère is currently on drought alert. The municipality of Primelin is placed on heightened vigilance.

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