New Expected Heatwave: What to Expect in Loire-Atlantique?

In the coming days a new heatwave will hit France, the fourth since the start of summer. From Tuesday 28th July 2026, temperatures will start to rise again in the region.

Less than two weeks after the last heatwave, France is already experiencing a new heat wave. Loire-Atlantique will not be spared from this scenario.

Warm days but cool nights

During the day of Monday 27th July 2026, temperatures will be between 23 and 29 degrees in the afternoon in Loire-Atlantique. The weather will be mild, the sun will greatly dominate the sky despite the presence of a few clouds.

From Tuesday, temperatures will increase with an average of 17 degrees in the morning. In the afternoon, the heat will gain ground throughout the region. It will be up to 29 degrees in La Baule, 30 in Saint-Nazaire, 32 in Châteaubriant and up to 33 in Nantes and Ancenis according to MSN weather. At night, temperatures will drop, approaching 17-18 degrees in much of the region.

Wednesday 29th July 2026 is the day that promises to be the hottest. More than 36 degrees are expected in Ancenis, 35 in Clisson, 34 in Nantes, 29 in La Baule… Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees in the evening, announces Météo Loire-Atlantique on Facebook.

During the day on Thursday, temperatures will stagnate around 30 degrees with a minimum close to 19 degrees on average. Friday is moving towards a slight decrease in temperatures, which has yet to be confirmed. It should be 29 degrees in Legé and Nantes, 27 in Châteaubriant, 26 in Pornic again according to MSN Météo et Temps Breton on X.

Heat peak or heatwave?

It is complex to call the heat of the coming days a heatwave . Although these can reach more than 36 degrees in some places in the department, temperatures will often drop below 20 degrees at night.

This is more like a heat peak, especially during the days of Tuesday 28th July and Wednesday 29th July 2026. However, the situation may still change over the days. But it is likely that temperatures [decrease] thereafter to return to seasonal levels at the end of the week , according to Temps Breton on X.

#ChaleursIntenses 🌡️🥵 Un bref pic de chaleur est prévu entre mardi et mercredi sur la Bretagne. Les températures vont baisser par la suite pour retrouver des niveaux de saison en fin de semaine.

#Bretagne

🔎 Détails ici : www.temps-breton.fr/previsions/c… [image or embed] — Temps Breton (@tempsbreton.bsky.social) 27 July 2026 at 09:38

A heatwave closely scrutinized by professionals

This heatwave is observed very closely since humidity will remain low, promoting a high fire risk highlights Météo Loire-Atlantique on Facebook.

With the increase in heat, and the numerous fires hitting France, professionals are following the evolution of temperatures in the region to prepare for any situation.