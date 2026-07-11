A Tree Catches Fire in the Middle of Momes after a Storm in this Loire-Atlantique Town

A sudden storm caused a fire after lightning struck a tree this Saturday 11th July in the morning. Located in the town of Boussay, it was extinguished by firefighters.

While the Loire-Atlantique is still on red heatwave alert, the temperatures have dropped a little this Saturday 11th July, in the early morning, after a storm disturbance passed between Loire-Atlantique and the Vendée. More than 900 thunderclaps were recorded, including around twenty to Boussay.

It’s one of the lightning bolts that fell on a tree in the town center, near the rose subdivision. The plant being very dry, it caught fire. A plume of smoke was visible from afar. The flames appeared, creating astonishment among the neighbours.

THE Boussay firefighters and of la Bruffière intervened. They managed to contain the fire, without it reaching neighboring homes.