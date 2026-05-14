BYD Eyes European Factories Amid EV Shake-Up

BYD targets Stellantis plants as Europe’s EV market shifts. Explore the strategy, overcapacity crisis, and what it means for jobs and competition.

Europe’s automotive industry is entering a period of rapid transformation—and Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is positioning itself right at the centre of it.

With talks underway to acquire underused Stellantis factories, BYD is making a bold move that could reshape how cars are built, sold, and competed across Europe. At the same time, Stellantis is grappling with a growing overcapacity problem that reflects deeper structural changes in the European car market.

This isn’t just a business deal. It’s a signal of a broader shift in global automotive power.

A Turning Point for Europe’s Auto Industry

For decades, Europe has been a stronghold of legacy automakers. Brands under the Stellantis umbrella—Peugeot, Citroën, Fiat, Opel, and others—have long dominated regional production.

But the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), combined with changing consumer demand and fierce competition from China, is rewriting the rules.

Key pressures reshaping the industry include:

Slower-than-expected EV adoption in some EU markets

High production costs compared to Asia

Increasing competition from lower-cost Chinese EV manufacturers

Excess factory capacity built for a declining internal combustion engine (ICE) market

As a result, many European plants are operating below capacity—creating both a problem for traditional automakers and an opportunity for newcomers like BYD.

Stellantis Faces a Growing Overcapacity Challenge

Stellantis, one of the world’s largest automakers, is currently reassessing its European footprint.

Reports suggest the company has identified several underutilised plants that could be sold, shared, or repurposed, including:

Rennes (France)

Cassino (Italy)

Madrid (Spain)

These facilities were built for a different era—one where petrol and diesel vehicles dominated and demand was more predictable.

Today, the shift to EVs requires:

Fewer components

Different supply chains

More flexible production systems

This leaves traditional plants struggling to adapt quickly enough.

Rather than shutting factories outright—a politically sensitive move in Europe—Stellantis appears open to partnerships or asset sales. That’s where BYD enters the picture.

BYD’s Strategy: Build, Buy, or Take Over?

BYD has already established itself as one of the world’s leading EV manufacturers, and its ambitions in Europe are clear.

Until now, the company has focused on building new facilities from scratch. Its Hungarian factory is already operational in trial phases, and a second plant in Turkey is in development.

But acquiring existing factories offers several advantages:

Faster Market Entry

Buying a ready-made plant allows BYD to begin production much sooner than building from the ground up.

Lower Capital Investment

Retrofitting an existing facility can be significantly cheaper than constructing a new one.

Local Production Benefits

Producing cars within Europe helps BYD:

Avoid import tariffs

Reduce shipping costs

Improve delivery times

Strengthen its “local brand” perception

Skilled Workforce Access

European plants come with experienced workers and established supply networks—both critical for scaling production quickly.

BYD has indicated it prefers to operate independently rather than through joint ventures, suggesting a long-term commitment to controlling its European operations.

A Broader Chinese Expansion Across Europe

BYD is not alone. Several Chinese automakers are accelerating their European strategies, often by acquiring or repurposing existing facilities.

Notable developments include:

Geely reportedly securing Ford production capacity in Spain

Chery acquiring a former Nissan plant in Barcelona with capacity for 200,000 vehicles annually

Leapmotor partnering with Stellantis to expand production in Spain

This trend highlights a key shift: instead of exporting vehicles into Europe, Chinese manufacturers are increasingly producing them locally.

The benefits are clear:

Avoiding EU tariffs on imported EVs

Navigating political scrutiny more effectively

Competing directly with European brands on price and availability

Why Europe Is Attractive to BYD

Europe remains one of the most important EV markets globally, despite recent challenges.

Several factors make it highly attractive:

Strong Regulatory Push

EU regulations continue to favour EV adoption, including:

Planned bans on new petrol and diesel cars

Emissions targets for manufacturers

Incentives for electric vehicle buyers

High Consumer Awareness

European consumers are increasingly environmentally conscious, making them more open to EV adoption.

Infrastructure Growth

Charging networks across Europe are expanding rapidly, reducing one of the main barriers to EV ownership.

Market Fragmentation

Unlike China or the US, Europe is highly fragmented—creating opportunities for new entrants to gain footholds in specific countries.

The Competitive Landscape Is Intensifying

BYD’s move into European manufacturing will increase pressure on traditional automakers.

European brands already face several challenges:

Higher production costs

Slower innovation cycles compared to Chinese competitors

Legacy systems tied to combustion engines

Chinese automakers, by contrast, often benefit from:

Vertically integrated supply chains

Strong battery technology

Competitive pricing strategies

For example, BYD’s in-house battery production gives it a major cost advantage—one that could become even more impactful if manufacturing shifts to Europe.

What This Means for Jobs and Local Economies

One of the most sensitive aspects of this transition is its impact on employment.

On one hand, selling or repurposing plants could preserve jobs that might otherwise be lost due to closures.

On the other hand, there are concerns about:

Changes in labour conditions

Reduced workforce needs due to EV production efficiencies

Increased foreign ownership of strategic industries

Governments across Europe will likely play a key role in shaping how these deals unfold, balancing economic stability with industrial competitiveness.

BYD’s Ambitious Growth Targets

BYD is not thinking small. The company has set a target of 1.5 million overseas vehicle sales by 2026, up from 1.3 million the previous year.

To achieve this, Europe is essential.

Expanding local production will help BYD:

Scale faster

Compete on price

Build brand trust

Strengthen its long-term presence

A third European plant is already under consideration, with a decision expected within the next 18 months.

The Bigger Picture: A Reshaping of Global Auto Power

The potential acquisition of Stellantis factories by BYD is more than a strategic business move—it’s part of a larger global shift.

We are seeing:

The rise of Chinese automakers as global leaders

The restructuring of legacy European manufacturers

A transition from ICE to EV-driven production models

Increasing localisation of global supply chains

In simple terms, the automotive world is being redrawn.

Example Scenario

Imagine a factory in Italy that once produced petrol-powered Fiat models. Under BYD ownership, that same plant could soon be manufacturing fully electric vehicles using Chinese battery technology—sold across Europe under a rapidly growing global brand.

That’s not a distant future—it’s already beginning.

Final Thoughts

BYD’s discussions with Stellantis highlight a critical moment for Europe’s automotive industry.

For Stellantis, it’s about managing overcapacity and adapting to a new era. For BYD, it’s an opportunity to accelerate its European expansion and strengthen its global position.

For consumers, it likely means more competition, lower prices, and faster innovation in the EV space.

And for Europe as a whole, it raises important questions about industrial strategy, economic resilience, and the future of mobility.

One thing is certain: the race for Europe’s EV market is heating up—and it’s no longer just a local contest.