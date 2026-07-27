Fuel Prices Increased for the Third Consecutive Week from 20th to 24th July

During the week of 20th to 24th July, the price of diesel rose to 2.20 € per litre on average nationally and SP95-E10 also amounted to more than two euros, according to the weekly report of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

The prices of the two most consumed fuels in France, diesel and SP95-E10, continued to increase during the week of the 20th to 24th July according to the weekly report from the Ministry of Ecological Transition published this Monday 27th July 2026. The suspension of attacks between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East this weekend caused oil prices to fall, but prices at the pump are not yet showing a drop in France.

The third consecutive week of increase

Every Monday, the ministry publishes the average road fuel prices recorded at all service stations in France, over the past week. According to this Monday’s report, this is the third week of increase.

The price of diesel rose to 2.169€ per liter during the week of the 20th to 24th July, an increase of ten cents more compared to the previous week.

For SP95-E10 gasoline, it climbed to 2.021€ per liter, or four cents more over the same comparison period.

Furthermore, on the crude oil side, a sign of decline appeared this Monday: oil prices showed a sharp decline on Monday, Brent from the North Sea, an international benchmark, lost almost 5%, around 92 dollars per barrel, after even briefly falling below $90.

This decline is linked to the suspension of attacks between the United States and Iran in recent days. This Monday morning, the Middle East experienced a third consecutive night without strikes, after the American ambassador to the United Nations (UN) assured that Donald Trump wanted to give diplomacy a chance. This drop in oil prices is not yet felt on the price display at the pump.

READ ALSO: How to Budget for Your Dream Lifestyle in France

Last Wednesday, TotalEnergies has once again capped the price of its fuels in mainland France, with gasoline at 1.99 € per litre and diesel at 2.25 € per litre.