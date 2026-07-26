Fires in the South-West: Which Regions of France will be Affected by Smoke, Which Travels thanks to the Wind?

Winds move fire smoke clouds, loaded with fine particles and other chemicals.

THE fires in the South-West continue to ravage the forests of Gironde and Landes, this Sunday July 26, 2026. If the fire is better contained this morning in Biscarrosse, it is not yet fixed. As for the one a little further north, which threatens the metropolis of Bordeaux, there is no real improvement: new evacuations took place overnight and 42,000 hectares burned.

These two monsters release enormous amounts of smoke which are changed into fine particles and are toxic to our health. All coupled with noticeably high winds – in Gironde and Landes, gusts of more than 50 km/h are expected –, the smoke should move in the days to come.

Fine particles as far as the Mediterranean

For the day this Sunday, the west wind is becoming noticeable over a large part of the country. In the south-east, tramontane and mistral strengthen between 50 and locally 70 km/h in gusts”, explains Météo-France.

So this wind goes push the blocks of fine particles towards Toulouse and its region as far as Aude and the Mediterranean, according to meteorologist Yann Amice. The departments of Aveyron and Tarn will also be affected.

“The dramatic thing is that we are going keep this diet for a few days“, he laments.

But the tide will turn from Monday, since it will come from the North. Fine particles should focus on the region affected by the flames.

The east of the Bordeaux region should be less and less affected until Tuesday. Unlike the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, where air quality will be degraded on Tuesday.

Toxic fumes

The composition of fire smoke is very toxic. “There are also many other chemical substances including carbon dioxide (CO2), volatile organic compounds including acrolein, formaldehyde and benzene, semi-volatile compounds including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), metals heavy and nitrogen oxides (NOx)”, indicates ANSES.

She adds: In areas impacted by forest fire smoke, suspended particles represent a major indicator for monitoring air pollution by fires. About 80% of them are fine particles. “

To protect yourself from this, it is advisable to limit the time spent outside, keep doors and windows closed or even cover the vents with damp cloths. And wear an FFP2 mask if you have one – the government has one sent 1.5 million to the area affected by the fires.