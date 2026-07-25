The Weather in Alençon and its Surroundings for Saturday 25th July2026

This Saturday 25th July in Alençon, clear sky in the morning, cloudy veil during the day then clear evening, with temperatures of 19 to 30 degrees

The morning will begin under a veil of high clouds, with temperatures close to 19 °C. Towards mid-morning, the sky will become clear, before becoming cloudy and then cloudy at the end of the period. The thermometer will rise to around 25 °C. The wind, initially from North-North-East at 5 km/h, will turn to the North-East between 5 and 10 km/h, with gusts between 15 and 20 km/h. The humidity will decrease significantly, preparing drier air for the rest of the day.

During the afternoon, the temperature will rise from 27 to 30 °C and will then remain at this level, continuing the warming observed in the morning. The sky will change from a veil of high clouds to a slightly cloudy appearance, then become clear at the end of the period. The wind, initially weak at 5 km/h with gusts to 20 km/h, will strengthen at 10 km/h with gusts reaching 30 km/h, turning from the North-East towards the North-West then the West-North-West. The humidity will gradually recede, leaving a drier atmosphere before the evening.

At the start of the evening, the thermometer will remain stable around 30 °C before decreasing to reach 23 °C at the end of the evening, prolonging the drop that began at the end of the afternoon. The sky, initially largely clear, will become significantly heavier in the middle of the evening, before clearing again later. The wind will move from the West-North-West towards the North-West, strengthening up to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h. Humidity will increase steadily over the hours, announcing nighttime conditions.

During the night, the sky will remain clear, without any notable change in cloudiness, continuing the clearings that returned at the end of the evening. The temperature will drop from 21 °C at the start of the night to 16 °C around dawn. The wind will remain moderate, blowing first from the Northwest at around 15 km/h, then from the West and West-Northwest around 10 km/h, with gusts reaching 20 to 25 km/h. h. Humidity will increase steadily until the late hours of the night, preparing for a more humid next morning.

Tomorrow, temperatures will remain mild, with around 16 °C in the early morning, before increasing towards 19 °C in the middle of the day then 22 °C in the afternoon, continuing the nighttime cooling. The wind will change significantly: initially weak at 5 km/h, it will reach 10 km/h then 15 km/h before remaining around 20 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h, first from the West-South-West then West-North-West sector. The sky will remain overcast for most of the day, before giving way to cloudy weather in the late afternoon, while the humidity will gradually decrease.