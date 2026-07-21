Extreme Heat and some risk of Thunderstorms this Tuesday: the Departments Placed on alert by Météo France

The heatwave episode continues in the south this Tuesday 21st July 2026, particularly around the Toulouse country, and around the Mediterranean. Forecast.

Minimum temperatures during the night from Monday to Tuesday July 21, 2026 which were still between 22°C and 27°C. Maximums this Tuesday afternoon, which will be quite similar to those of this Monday, reaching up to ‘at 38°C in l’Hérault, even 39°C in the Var…

In its 6 a.m. bulletin this Tuesday, Météo-France maintains six more departments on orange alert for heatwave. And some departments on yellow alert for storms, even if it is this Saturday 25th July which promises to be the most at risk for potential dangerous phenomena.

The departments placed on orange alert for heatwave this Tuesday 21st July 2026:

Bouches-du-rhône

South Corsica

Gard

Upper Corsica

Hérault

Var

Météo France also places nine departments on yellow alert for risks of thunderstorms and/or heat waves:

Alpes-de-Haute-Provence thunderstorms

thunderstorms Hautes-alpes thunderstorms

thunderstorms Alpes-maritimes : storms, heatwave

: storms, heatwave Aude heatwave

heatwave South Corsica thunderstorms

thunderstorms Upper Corsica thunderstorms

thunderstorms Haute-garonne heatwave

heatwave Pyrénées-orientales : storms, heatwave

: storms, heatwave Tarn heatwave

heatwave Tarn-et-Garonne heatwave

heatwave Vaucluse heatwave

The stormy showers which circulated during the night from the Cévennes towards the middle Rhône valley should evacuate towards the Southern Alps at dawn, this Tuesday July 21. But, in the southern massifs, like this Monday, clouds will still bud in the afternoon of this Tuesday, and could lead to a few stormy showers in the east of the Pyrenees and the southern Alps, warns the weather organization. Everywhere else, the sky will be very blue or slightly cloudy at times.

Between 34°C and 38°C and 39°C in the Var and wind

Note that the wind will blow noticeably, around 40-50 km/h in gusts over the northwest of the country and the Val de Saône north of Rhône-Alpes. In the south-east, while the tramontana will not exceed 50 km/h, the mistral will strengthen a little to reach 60/70 km/h in the lower Rhône valley.

This Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C in general and between 20°C and 25°C near the English Channel. To the south, on the other hand, the heat will resist: minimum temperatures will be between 17°C and 22°C in general and between 22°C and 26°C around the Mediterranean. And maximum temperatures will rise between 30°C and 35°C in the southwest, between 34°C and 38°C from Languedoc-Roussillon to Provence, or even 39°C in the Var…