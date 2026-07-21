Weather. What is the Weather Expected in Paris and Surrounding Areas on Tuesday 21st July, 2026?

This Tuesday 21st July, 2026 in Paris, clear and cool skies in the morning with 15-16 °C, then 20 °C at the end of the morning. The afternoon remains stable and sunny around 27 °C.

The morning of Tuesday 21st July 2026 will begin under clear skies, with a cool temperature around 15 to 16 °C between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. The thermometer will gradually take a few degrees to reach around 20 °C at the end of the morning. The wind will remain weak to moderate, first from the North then from the North-North-East, blowing at 10 km/h with gusts varying between 15 and 25 km/h. Humidity and cloudiness will decrease over the hours, heralding increasingly dry weather.

The afternoon will present clear and stable skies, with no notable change in cloudiness throughout the morning. The temperature will rise regularly from 22 °C at the start of the period to reach 27 °C at the end of the afternoon. The wind will remain constant, blowing from the North-North-East around 10 to 15 km/h, with gusts gradually strengthening to 35 km/h towards the end. The humidity will continue to drop over the hours, without sudden variations, leaving a dry atmosphere.

At the start of the evening, the mildness will continue, with a stable thermometer around 27 °C before a descent towards 25 °C at the end of the night. The sky will remain clear throughout the period, prolonging the clear conditions of the afternoon, without any notable change in cloudiness. The wind will mainly blow from the North-North-East, then temporarily shift to the North-East around 10 p.m. Its speed will vary between 10 and 20 km/h, with gusts that can occasionally reach 35 km/h. Humidity will gradually increase over the hours.

During the night, the trend will continue with temperatures decreasing from 24 °C at the start of the period to 18 °C as dawn approaches. The wind will generally remain moderate, with speeds varying from 20 to 10 km/h, while gusts close to 40 km/h will occur in the first part of the night before weakening. The sky will remain clear, without notable changes, as the evening continues. The air, on the other hand, will become more humid as it gradually charges until morning.

For Wednesday, the morning cool around 16 to 17 °C will give way to higher temperatures, reaching around 25 to 26 °C in the middle and late afternoon. The sky, initially clear as the night continues, will gradually become cloudy, before a veil of high clouds dominates at the end of the day. The wind will remain oriented to the North then to the North-North-East, with speeds of 10 to 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. Humidity will drop significantly over the hours, providing a drier atmosphere.