How France’s New Fast Fashion Law Affects Expats: What You Need to Know

France’s new fast fashion law could change how expats buy clothing from Shein, Temu and other online retailers. Here’s what the changes mean in practical terms.

France has become one of the first countries in Europe to take direct action against ultra-fast fashion. While much of the media coverage has focused on companies such as Shein and Temu, many expats living in France are asking a more practical question:

“Will this actually affect me?”

The short answer is yes—but probably not in the dramatic way some headlines suggest.

If you regularly buy clothing online, particularly from overseas marketplaces, there are several changes worth understanding. Here’s what France’s new law means for everyday shoppers.

Why Has France Introduced This Law?

The French government argues that ultra-fast fashion has significant environmental costs. Some online retailers introduce thousands of new products every day, encouraging frequent purchases of inexpensive clothing that is often worn only a handful of times before being discarded.

The legislation is designed to discourage this model by introducing financial penalties, restricting advertising and encouraging consumers to think more carefully about the environmental impact of their purchases.

The aim is not to stop people buying affordable clothes—it is to reduce overconsumption and textile waste.

Can You Still Buy From Shein or Temu?

Yes.

Despite some misleading headlines, the law does not ban French residents from ordering from Shein or Temu.

The websites continue to operate and consumers remain free to place orders.

However, over time shoppers may notice changes including:

Environmental charges on certain products

Reduced advertising

More information about environmental impact

Possible increases in prices if companies pass on additional costs

Exactly how quickly these changes appear will depend on how the legislation is implemented over the coming months and years.

Will Clothes Become More Expensive?

Possibly.

If environmental penalties increase the cost of selling ultra-fast fashion in France, retailers may choose to absorb those costs—or they may increase prices.

No one knows exactly how much this might affect consumers, but many analysts expect at least some increase for the cheapest imported clothing.

For households already dealing with higher food prices, energy bills and housing costs, even small increases can make a difference.

What About Delivery Times?

The new law is not expected to have a major impact on delivery times.

However, if retailers change their logistics or warehousing strategies to comply with new regulations, delivery speeds could vary in future.

For now, shoppers should expect ordering and delivery to work much as before.

Could More European Retailers Benefit?

Quite possibly.

If ultra-fast fashion becomes less attractive or more expensive, French and European retailers may become more competitive.

Stores such as Kiabi, Gémo, C&A and Decathlon already offer affordable alternatives for many everyday clothing needs.

Second-hand platforms such as Vinted may also continue to grow as shoppers look for lower-cost ways to buy quality clothing.

What Does This Mean for Families?

Families often have the biggest clothing budgets.

Children grow quickly, school clothes wear out and replacing wardrobes can become expensive.

Many parents have relied on ultra-fast fashion because it allowed them to buy several items at very low prices.

If prices rise, families may increasingly look towards:

Second-hand clothing

Seasonal sales

French budget retailers

Clothing swaps

Buying fewer, better-quality items

READ ALSO: Best Alternatives to Shein in France

Should Expats Be Worried?

Probably not.

The law is aimed at changing business practices rather than making life more difficult for consumers.

Most expats are unlikely to notice dramatic overnight changes. Instead, the biggest impact is likely to be gradual.

You may simply find yourself comparing prices a little more often and considering French retailers that you may previously have overlooked.

Practical Tips for Expats Living in France

Compare Before You Buy

Don’t assume overseas websites are always the cheapest. Once delivery costs, returns and possible future charges are included, local retailers can sometimes offer better value.

Take Advantage of the Soldes

France has official winter and summer sales where significant discounts are available.

Use Second-Hand Platforms

Vinted has become one of the easiest ways to buy good-quality clothing for much less than retail prices.

Buy for Quality Rather Than Quantity

One well-made jumper that lasts several winters often represents better value than several cheaper alternatives that quickly lose their shape.

READ ALSO:How to Save Money Living in France

Looking Ahead

France’s new fast fashion law is likely to influence clothing shopping over the coming years rather than overnight.

Other European countries are already watching closely, and similar legislation could eventually spread across the EU.

For expats, the best approach is simply to stay informed, compare prices carefully and make the most of the many affordable clothing options already available in France.

Final Thoughts

The new law does not mean the end of affordable fashion. Instead, it signals a gradual shift towards buying more thoughtfully, reducing waste and encouraging retailers to improve their environmental practices.

For most people living in France, everyday life will continue much as before—but the range of places where we shop may gradually change.