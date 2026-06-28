The Eiffel Tower Struck by Lightning, nearly 2000 Lightning Strikes: Spectacular Images of Storms in Paris and Île-de-France

Hundreds of lightning struck Île-de-France on the evening of Saturday 27th June 2026. The images of the meteorological phenomenon are impressive.

It’s a real one heavenly spectacle that many Ile-de-France residents followed with amazement. After days of one heatwave historical, violent thunderstorms fell on Île-de-France on the evening of Saturday June 27, 2026, after having been anticipated by Météo-france. Near 2000 lightning bolts were recorded in the area in just a few hours.

Images of the Eiffel Tower hit by lightning

In Paris, these storms gave a particularly striking image: that of the Eiffel Tower hit by one of these lightning strikes. Fortunately, nothing to fear for the Iron Lady since she is very well equipped to resist lightning, being notably equipped with four lightning rods.

Je ne vous raconte pas mon excitation lorsque j’ai vu un éclair frapper en plein notre Tour Eiffel ! Il fallait absolument que je vous le montre, alors voici un petit short. La suite arrive bientôt#Paris #TourEiffel #Foudre #Éclair #Orage #Lightningstrike https://t.co/e68rE1wNmS pic.twitter.com/QYVqF8fWo9 — Sylvain Leser (@SylvainFreres) June 27, 2026

“Since its birth in 1889, the monument ‘attracts’ lightning during storms: we count on average five impacts per year. And yet, this does not affect it, nor does it present any risk to the public”, it is indicated on the official website of the monument.

Many Internet users also shared their images of the Ile-de-France sky constantly being illuminated by lightning, at a rate of several tens per minute.

According to the renowned Keraunos observatory, specializing in the study of storms, more than 1,800 lightning strikes were recorded in Île-de-France on Saturday evening, mainly in the outer suburbs: 695 in Val-d’Oise, 660 in Yvelines, 370 in Seine-et-Marne, but also 79 in Seine-Saint-Denis, 9 in Hauts-de-Seine, 8 in Paris, 6 in Essonne and 4 in Val-de-Marne.

22h15 : une nouvelle vague orageuse marquée avec forte activité électrique arrive sur la capitale. #Paris https://t.co/pIG411vwZ5 pic.twitter.com/LCYYQhXNRK — Guillaume Séchet (@Meteovilles) June 27, 2026

Transport very disrupted in the west of Île-de-France

These storms also caused disturbances on the public transport network in the west of the Ile-de-France region: traffic is currently interrupted between La Verrière and La Défense and between Rambouillet and Montparnasse and between Rambouillet and Saint-Cyr on lines U and N of the Transilien because “lightning has damaged electrical installations at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines station”, according to the SNCF.

❌#ligneJ #infotrafic Le trafic est interrompu entre Sartrouville et Les Mureaux via Poissy dans les 2 sens jusqu’à 01h30. Motif : conditions météorologiques (fortes pluies /orage). pic.twitter.com/agCzqhXQhZ — Ligne J (@LIGNEJ_SNCF) June 28, 2026

Another big disruption up to line J where traffic is interrupted between Pontoise and Gisors until 11:15 p.m. this Sunday and until the end of the service between Sartrouville and Mantes-la-Jolie towards Vernon – Giverny and Gare Saint-Lazare. On the H line side, traffic is interrupted from Pontoise to Valmondois due to a tree falling on the tracks.