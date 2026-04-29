New Burst of Storms this Wednesday in France: 15 Departments Placed on Alert, here are the Forecasts

Thunderstorms and showers are still announced by Météo France for this Wednesday 29th April in several departments. The forecasts.

If the weekend of the 1ster may 2026 promises to be very unstable, as explained it in this article, the development of thunderstorms during the day and evening has already started. This will again be the case this Wednesday, April 29, 2026 across the entire Atlantic coast, and, at the front, over the Alps, in particular.

In its 6 a.m. bulletin this Wednesday, Météo France placed this 15 departments on alert for these risks of violent phenomena.

The list of departments placed on alert this Wednesday 29th April 2026:

Ain thunderstorms

thunderstorms Alpes-de-Haute-Provence thunderstorms

thunderstorms Hautes-alpes thunderstorms

thunderstorms Charente-maritime thunderstorms

thunderstorms Côtes-d’Armor thunderstorms

thunderstorms Finistère thunderstorms

thunderstorms Gers thunderstorms

thunderstorms Gironde thunderstorms

thunderstorms Isère thunderstorms

thunderstorms Landes thunderstorms

thunderstorms Morbihan thunderstorms

thunderstorms Pyrénées-atlantiques thunderstorms

thunderstorms Hautes-pyrénées thunderstorms

thunderstorms Savoy thunderstorms

thunderstorms Haute-savoie thunderstorms

This Wednesday, from Brittany to the west of Aquitaine in the morning, as well as over the Pyrenees, the Jura and the Northern Alps in the afternoon, the clouds will be numerous and the sky threatening at times with sometimes stormy showers, of low to moderate intensity, anticipate the body weather.

Locally stormy showers may bud between Brittany, Pays de la Loire, Charente and the Basque Country this Wednesday. The sky will also become more changeable over the Pyrenees and the Alps, or even the Jura, and a new, more marked stormy salvo is also expected over the Aquitaine Basin from the evening. Météo France

In the rest of the country, the weather will be drier, still very sunny near the northern borders, bright or even sunny elsewhere despite a sometimes dense veil of clouds.

Quite strong wind in many regions

The wind will become noticeable in many regions, from the east to the northeast in the northern half with gusts of up to 60 to 70 km/h near the English Channel, from the southeast to the south, with a autan wind strengthening to 70 km/h.

Except in the northwest, with this wind, the weather configuration this Wednesday will be conducive to a further rise in temperatures, which will sometimes increase by two to four degrees, or even more, compared to this Tuesday. Peaks of more than 25 °C are forecast in the north as in the south (25 °C in Paris, Tours, Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand, Agen, Ajaccio and Le Havre for example).

And it will be up to 26 to 28 °C in the Center and Poitou-Charentes. A mildness which will therefore continue at the end of the week, but in instability.