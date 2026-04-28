France Cracks Down on Phone Use While Driving

France Cracks Down on Phone Use While Driving: Immediate Licence Suspensions Begin

From May 1, 2026, a stricter approach to road safety is being rolled out across parts of France, and it’s something every driver — especially expats — needs to understand.

In a move that signals a clear shift toward tougher enforcement, several French departments will now impose immediate licence suspensions for drivers caught holding a mobile phone while driving. While the rule itself isn’t new, the severity of the consequences certainly is.

If you live in France or regularly drive here, this change could directly affect you.

What’s Changing on May 1, 2026?

Four departments are leading this enforcement push:

Charente-Maritime

Landes

Lot-et-Garonne

Pas-de-Calais

In these areas, drivers caught holding a phone while driving may face an instant administrative suspension of their licence, potentially lasting up to six months.

This is a significant escalation from the standard penalty, which still applies elsewhere in France:

€135 fine

3 points deducted from licence

In the affected departments, those penalties still apply — but they’re now combined with immediate suspension in certain cases.

Important clarification

This rule applies strictly to phones held in the hand. Drivers using:

Built-in Bluetooth systems

Hands-free kits

Voice commands

are not targeted by this specific measure.

Not a Nationwide Law (Yet)

There’s been some confusion online, particularly on platforms like TikTok, suggesting this is a nationwide crackdown. That’s not the case.

France has not changed its national traffic laws regarding phone use while driving.

Instead, this is a local enforcement policy, implemented via prefectoral orders. That means each department has the authority to tighten enforcement based on local safety concerns.

However, this could be a test case — and if successful, it may expand further across France.

A Gradual Rollout Strategy

This isn’t happening overnight. The policy has been introduced progressively:

Landes: November 2025

Lot-et-Garonne: December 2025

Pas-de-Calais: February 2026

Charente-Maritime: May 2026 (after awareness campaign in April)

In Charente-Maritime, authorities initially issued warning letters instead of penalties to educate drivers before enforcement began.

This phased rollout suggests authorities are aiming for behaviour change, not just punishment.

Early Results: Landes Shows Impact

The Landes department offers the clearest early data — and the results are notable.

Between November 2025 and January 2026:

Nearly 200 licences were suspended for phone use alone

Police reported a drop in observed offences

While this is still early data, it indicates that stronger consequences may be influencing driver behaviour.

However, enforcement is not entirely uniform.

In Lot-et-Garonne, for example, authorities have stated that licence suspension will be applied primarily in more dangerous situations, rather than automatically in every case.

Why the Crackdown Now?

Mobile phone use remains one of the leading causes of distraction on the road.

According to the French Interior Ministry:

Phone use was a factor in 24% of injury-related accidents in 2024

It contributed to 419 deaths

Using a phone while driving affects:

Reaction time

Awareness of surroundings

Ability to maintain lane position

Decision-making under pressure

In practical terms, even a few seconds looking at a screen can mean driving blind for dozens of metres.

A simple example

At 80 km/h, glancing at your phone for just 3 seconds means you travel around:

66 metres without full attention

That’s enough distance to completely miss a hazard, pedestrian, or sudden stop.

What This Means for Expats in France

If you’re an English-speaking driver living in France, this is particularly important.

Many expats rely heavily on their phones for:

GPS navigation

Messaging

Work-related calls

But under these stricter rules, even briefly holding your phone could now result in losing your licence — at least temporarily.

Practical tips to stay compliant

Use a dashboard-mounted phone holder

Set your GPS before starting your journey

Enable voice navigation and commands

Pull over safely if you need to use your phone

Avoid handling your phone in traffic or at lights

Could This Expand Nationwide?

While currently limited to four departments, this initiative is being closely watched.

If results continue to show:

Reduced offences

Fewer accidents

Improved driver behaviour

then a wider rollout across France becomes very likely.

France has a history of scaling successful regional road safety measures into national policy.

A Broader Shift in Road Safety Policy

This move reflects a broader trend in France toward stricter road safety enforcement.

Recent years have seen:

Lower speed limits in many areas

Increased use of speed cameras

Tougher penalties for dangerous driving

The focus is increasingly on preventing risk rather than reacting to accidents.

And mobile phone use is firmly in the spotlight.

Final Thoughts: A Small Habit, Big Consequences

For many drivers, checking a phone has become second nature — quick, casual, seemingly harmless.

But the French authorities are sending a clear message: that habit now carries serious consequences.

Whether you’re a long-term resident or newly arrived in France, adapting to these rules isn’t just about avoiding fines — it’s about staying safe and keeping your licence.