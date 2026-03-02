Energy Shock: Iran Conflict Sends Prices Soaring in Europe

Tensions in the Middle East spark an energy crisis, pushing oil and gas prices sharply higher across Europe as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

As tensions flare in the Middle East, Europe faces a new energy shock. The recent U.S.–Israeli offensive against Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory closure of the Strait of Hormuz have rattled global markets — sending oil and gas prices sharply higher and renewing fears of a full-scale energy crisis.

The Strait of Hormuz: The World’s Energy Artery

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is now the epicentre of global energy instability. Around 20% of the world’s crude oil and a similar share of LNG exports pass through this corridor every day.

Following the military strikes on February 28, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced a “de facto closure” of the strait. By Sunday, maritime traffic had ground to a halt:

Over 150 oil and LNG vessels were reportedly anchored offshore.

Major shipping companies, such as Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd , have suspended all transits through the area.

Analysts warn that any prolonged disruption could reshape global energy routes and push prices well beyond current spikes.

“This isn’t a minor shipping lane — it’s the aorta of the world’s energy system,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

European Consumers in the Line of Fire

Europe’s vulnerability is particularly acute. Coming off a harsh winter and with gas storage levels at just 31% of capacity — the lowest in three years — EU nations are heading into their refilling season facing surging costs.

Financial analysts have noted several critical risk points:

Energy imports: Despite efforts to diversify away from Russian supplies, Europe still relies on imports for nearly 60% of its energy needs.

Market exposure: European gas futures (TTF) rose more than 25% overnight — their biggest one-day jump since 2023.

Economic pressure: Soaring prices could spark new inflationary waves just as the eurozone shows early signs of recovery.

Experts warn that a prolonged disruption could force utilities and manufacturers to scale back production or pass costs to consumers, tightening household budgets already strained by previous crises.

OPEC+ Steps In — But Can It Stabilize Markets?

In an attempt to steady spiralling prices, OPEC+ — led by Saudi Arabia and Russia — announced an emergency production boost of 206,000 barrels per day starting in April, exceeding initial expectations.

The group emphasized its “full flexibility” to adjust future output or reverse increases depending on how the conflict evolves. However, with global supply chains disrupted and uncertainty about Iran’s retaliation, it remains unclear whether this move can meaningfully cool the market.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, commenting on the crisis, speculated that military operations could last “about four weeks.” Yet many analysts remain cautious. As Jason Wong of BNZ put it:

“No one can predict how long this will last, how high energy prices will rise, or when the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.”

A Fragile European Outlook

For Europe, the situation could accelerate a long-term energy transformation — pushing governments toward renewables and reinforcing calls for strategic autonomy. Yet short-term pain seems inevitable.

If oil prices remain above $80–100 per barrel, households could face higher fuel bills, increased costs at the pump, and renewed pressure on public budgets for subsidies and relief measures.

In essence, this latest crisis underscores one key truth:

Europe’s energy security remains tethered to global geopolitics — and the Strait of Hormuz remains its most critical choke point.