Europe Rushes to Evacuate Citizens Amid Middle East Chaos

As tensions explode across the Middle East following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, European governments are rushing to extract hundreds of thousands of citizens trapped by widespread airspace closures. Thousands of travelers and expatriates find themselves stranded as major flight routes between Europe and Asia are disrupted.

Charter Flights and Diplomatic Scramble

Across European capitals, governments have mobilized emergency evacuation plans reminiscent of early COVID-19 operations — only this time against the backdrop of military conflict.

United Kingdom:

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper confirmed that over 130,000 British nationals are currently in the region. The UK government has chartered flights from Oman, prioritizing vulnerable individuals. British Airways has also scheduled multiple departures from Muscat to London in the coming days, in collaboration with Etihad Airways, which already landed one flight of repatriated citizens at Heathrow.

France:

President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Tuesday, announcing that 400,000 French citizens are located across the Middle East. France has organized a series of charter flights to bring back those most at risk while Rafale fighter jets provide security over French installations in the UAE. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot emphasized that “the most vulnerable people will return first.”

Germany:

Berlin is sending Lufthansa charter flights to Saudi Arabia and Oman to collect approximately 30,000 German tourists. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul noted that children, pregnant women, and those requiring medical care are receiving top priority.

Southern Europe:

Italy’s first flight from Muscat landed in Rome carrying 127 citizens, with more scheduled.

Spain repatriated 175 nationals on an Etihad flight arriving in Madrid late Tuesday.

Airspace Closures Compound the Crisis

The mass evacuations stem from a wider geopolitical escalation following coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28. Iran’s missile and drone retaliation targeted several allied positions and civilian zones, prompting regional airspace closures.

Closed or Restricted Airspaces Include:

Iran and Iraq

Israel and Jordan

Kuwait and Qatar

Sections of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf

With only partial access through Oman and western Saudi Arabia, these nations have become critical lifelines for evacuation operations. Major international airlines have rerouted or suspended Middle East services, causing a backlog of stranded passengers across the region.

Europe’s Diplomatic Dilemma with Washington

While unified in repatriation efforts, Europe’s political response shows cracks. French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the initial strikes as “outside international law,” though he acknowledged Tehran’s role in destabilizing the region.

Key tensions include:

Lack of consultation: European leaders were informed of the strikes only minutes before they began.

Calls for restraint: The UK, France, and Germany jointly called for an immediate ceasefire.

Security at risk: European military bases in the Middle East were struck by Iranian drones, forcing France to deploy additional air defenses to Gulf states.

This latest crisis leaves Europe walking a diplomatic tightrope — balancing support for allies while protecting its citizens and regional interests.

What It Means for Travelers and Expats

If you are living or traveling in the Middle East:

Register with your embassy immediately. Many are coordinating evacuations online.

Monitor government travel advisories for safe departure routes via Oman or Saudi Arabia.

Avoid transiting through closed corridors — most commercial carriers have suspended east-west routes through Iran and Iraq.

For expats, especially those in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, staying informed through official evacuation channels is essential as conditions can change rapidly.

The Broader Picture

The situation highlights Europe’s dependence on Middle Eastern air corridors and the fragile balance of diplomacy during major conflicts. With commercial aviation disrupted and energy markets fluctuating, analysts warn the ripple effects could extend well beyond the region — touching global travel, trade, and stability for months to come.