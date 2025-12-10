France’s Parliament Approves 3% Rise in Health Spending After Tight Vote

France’s National Assembly Narrowly Approves 3% Health Spending Increase

In a tense and closely watched vote, the French National Assembly has approved a 3% increase in national health spending for 2026, marking a victory for Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government. The measure passed by 247 votes to 234, a narrow margin that reveals the political divisions surrounding France’s health budget.

The approved rise in the Objectif national de dépenses d’assurance maladie (ONDAM) — the national health expenditure target — increases spending growth from 2% to 3%. This equates to an additional €8 billion in funding for France’s healthcare system next year.

“This means €4 billion more for medical insurance, improved access to care, and direct support for hospitals,” explained Health Minister Stéphanie Rist.

Why the Change Was Needed

France’s healthcare system has been under increasing strain in recent years, with hospital staffing shortages, long wait times, and rising costs for both public and private providers. The 3% increase is seen as an essential step to relieve these pressures — particularly in hospitals still struggling to recover from the pandemic’s long-term effects.

Health experts and unions had been calling for additional resources to maintain service quality, warning that the previous 2% target was “unrealistic” given inflation and growing patient demand.

Government Concessions to Secure a Majority

Winning approval for the bill wasn’t easy. The government needed to negotiate several key concessions to gain enough support from opposition and independent lawmakers.

Among the major compromises:

Abandoning plans to double medical co-payments (franchises médicales) , which would have raised €2.3 billion but faced public backlash.

Withdrawing the controversial Article 24, which allowed the national health insurance fund to unilaterally adjust doctors’ fees — a move that angered private practitioners.

These retreats helped persuade hesitant MPs to abstain rather than vote against.

The Greens’ abstention proved decisive, while Les Républicains and members of Horizons also chose not to block the bill. Meanwhile, the Socialist Party, Renaissance, MoDem, and Liot voted in favour. Strong opposition came from La France Insoumise, the Rassemblement National, and the UDR.

What Happens Next?

The bill now returns to the Senate for a final review, as part of the normal parliamentary process. A definitive adoption must occur before December 31, in line with constitutional deadlines for the social security budget.

Failure to pass the measure could widen France’s social security deficit to €30 billion in 2026, compared to the €19.4 billion target if the new budget takes effect.

The government is expected to defend the increase as a necessary investment rather than reckless spending — a message aimed at reassuring both the public and financial markets.

Why This Matters for Residents in France

For residents, especially expats living in France, this increase could lead to gradual improvements in hospital capacity, regional healthcare access, and doctor availability. However, the extent of these benefits will depend on how effectively the funds are deployed at local and regional levels.

Patients may also see limited or delayed cost adjustments, as the government balances fiscal restraint with social expectations.

A Balancing Act Between Health and Fiscal Discipline

This 3% boost underscores a broader challenge facing France: how to maintain its long-standing tradition of universal healthcare amid tightening budgets and demographic change. With rising medical demand from an ageing population, digital health transitions, and rural doctor shortages, the extra funds may only partly offset the structural financial gap.

Still, for now, the passage of this bill represents a political win for the government and a cautious relief for France’s healthcare sector heading into 2026.