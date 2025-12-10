Winter Health Risks in France 2025: What’s Circulating, Who’s at Risk, and What You Should Know

France faces an unusually complex winter health season in 2025, with flu, bronchiolitis, MERS-CoV, bird flu, product recalls and contamination alerts affecting households nationwide.

As winter settles across France, health authorities are monitoring an exceptional combination of viral outbreaks, animal diseases, product recalls and environmental alerts. From flu epidemics and bronchiolitis in infants to MERS-CoV cases and avian influenza surveillance, this season is proving more complex than most.

This guide brings together the most important health alerts currently affecting France — with links to detailed CHB44 coverage — so households, expats, farmers and vulnerable residents can stay informed.

Respiratory Viruses: Flu, Bronchiolitis and COVID-Type Threats

Seasonal Flu: Epidemics Declared in Multiple Regions

Several regions, including Nouvelle-Aquitaine, have already crossed epidemic thresholds. Last winter, flu was linked to over 17,000 deaths across France.

Flu Deaths & 2025 Start to Epidemic

Nouvelle-Aquitaine Enters Epidemic Phase

Bronchiolitis: Pressure on Pediatric Services

Paris hospitals have already had to transfer infants due to rising bronchiolitis admissions — a recurring winter crisis for under-2s.

Bronchiolitis Epidemic in Paris

MERS-CoV: Rare but High-Risk Cases Detected

Two cases of MERS-CoV were detected in travelers returning from the Arabian Peninsula. The virus remains rare but potentially severe.

MERS-CoV Cases in Returning Travelers

Animal & Agricultural Diseases with Human Impact

Avian Flu (H5N1): Ongoing Surveillance

France remains on high alert for bird flu following outbreaks across Europe. Containment plans are active for farms, poultry owners and rural households.

Bird Flu in France 2025

EU H5N1 Preparedness Plan

Contagious Nodular Dermatosis in Cattle

This viral disease affecting cattle has triggered tensions between farmers and authorities in the Doubs region.

Cattle Disease Alert

Farmer Clashes in Doubs

Product & Environmental Health Alerts

Diabetes Sensors Recalled After Deaths

Mass recalls have affected blood-sugar sensors following several fatal incidents.

Diabetes Sensor Recall in France

Perrier Water Contamination

Bacterial contamination at the Vergèze bottling site has caused major national concern.

Perrier Water Crisis

Toxic Beeswax: Insecticides Endangering Pollinators

French authorities have issued warnings over insecticides found in beeswax, threatening bee populations.

Toxic Beeswax Alert

Public Health & Social Trends

Drug Market Shift: Cocaine Overtakes Cannabis

Authorities report cocaine now generates higher volumes than cannabis in parts of France.

Cocaine Market Surge

Pets & Winter Cold Health

Cold-weather illness is also affecting domestic animals, particularly older pets.

Winter Health Problems in Pets

Staying Healthy This Winter

Monitor official vaccination advice

Protect vulnerable elderly and infants

Observe hygiene during outbreaks

Check product recalls regularly

Maintain hydration and electrolyte balance

Understanding Electrolytes & Hydration

Conclusion

Winter 2025 is proving to be one of the most medically complex seasons France has faced in years — with respiratory viruses, agricultural diseases, contamination crises and environmental threats overlapping at the same time.

CHB44 will continue to follow all these health alerts as they evolve.