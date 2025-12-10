Winter Health Risks in France 2025: What’s Circulating, Who’s at Risk, and What You Should Know
France faces an unusually complex winter health season in 2025, with flu, bronchiolitis, MERS-CoV, bird flu, product recalls and contamination alerts affecting households nationwide.
As winter settles across France, health authorities are monitoring an exceptional combination of viral outbreaks, animal diseases, product recalls and environmental alerts. From flu epidemics and bronchiolitis in infants to MERS-CoV cases and avian influenza surveillance, this season is proving more complex than most.
This guide brings together the most important health alerts currently affecting France — with links to detailed CHB44 coverage — so households, expats, farmers and vulnerable residents can stay informed.
Respiratory Viruses: Flu, Bronchiolitis and COVID-Type Threats
Seasonal Flu: Epidemics Declared in Multiple Regions
Several regions, including Nouvelle-Aquitaine, have already crossed epidemic thresholds. Last winter, flu was linked to over 17,000 deaths across France.
Flu Deaths & 2025 Start to Epidemic
Nouvelle-Aquitaine Enters Epidemic Phase
Bronchiolitis: Pressure on Pediatric Services
Paris hospitals have already had to transfer infants due to rising bronchiolitis admissions — a recurring winter crisis for under-2s.
Bronchiolitis Epidemic in Paris
MERS-CoV: Rare but High-Risk Cases Detected
Two cases of MERS-CoV were detected in travelers returning from the Arabian Peninsula. The virus remains rare but potentially severe.
MERS-CoV Cases in Returning Travelers
Animal & Agricultural Diseases with Human Impact
Avian Flu (H5N1): Ongoing Surveillance
France remains on high alert for bird flu following outbreaks across Europe. Containment plans are active for farms, poultry owners and rural households.
Bird Flu in France 2025
EU H5N1 Preparedness Plan
Contagious Nodular Dermatosis in Cattle
This viral disease affecting cattle has triggered tensions between farmers and authorities in the Doubs region.
Cattle Disease Alert
Farmer Clashes in Doubs
Product & Environmental Health Alerts
Diabetes Sensors Recalled After Deaths
Mass recalls have affected blood-sugar sensors following several fatal incidents.
Diabetes Sensor Recall in France
Perrier Water Contamination
Bacterial contamination at the Vergèze bottling site has caused major national concern.
Toxic Beeswax: Insecticides Endangering Pollinators
French authorities have issued warnings over insecticides found in beeswax, threatening bee populations.
Public Health & Social Trends
Drug Market Shift: Cocaine Overtakes Cannabis
Authorities report cocaine now generates higher volumes than cannabis in parts of France.
Pets & Winter Cold Health
Cold-weather illness is also affecting domestic animals, particularly older pets.
Winter Health Problems in Pets
Staying Healthy This Winter
- Monitor official vaccination advice
- Protect vulnerable elderly and infants
- Observe hygiene during outbreaks
- Check product recalls regularly
- Maintain hydration and electrolyte balance
Understanding Electrolytes & Hydration
Conclusion
Winter 2025 is proving to be one of the most medically complex seasons France has faced in years — with respiratory viruses, agricultural diseases, contamination crises and environmental threats overlapping at the same time.
CHB44 will continue to follow all these health alerts as they evolve.
