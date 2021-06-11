Weather in Charente: Hot with Sun and Clouds

WEATHER: The weather in Charente is going to be hot this Friday with temperatures just under 30 degrees

The weather in Charente is fine and it is mild this morning across the department with 17 degrees in Angouleme at 8:00 am. In the morning, the sun will dominate this Friday. This afternoon, however, the clouds will develop.

Meteo France announces that it could even rain in places. In the evening, these threatening clouds will be cleared. A north wind will blow weakly.

Temperatures are still rising because it will be 29 degrees in Cognac and 28 in Angouleme. The weekend will be beautiful, with some clouds on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be summery with a big sun dominating. And hot, since the temperatures will climb to 31 ° C in Angouleme and Cognac and 32 even in Montmoreau.