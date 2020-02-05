Surf: French Surfer Poeti Norac Died at the Age of 24 in Australia

SURF: Poeti Norac went to live her passion of surfing in Australia

The French Surf Federation has announced, in agreement with the family of Poeti Norac, the death of the young French surfer (24 years old) during the first weekend of February on the Sunshine Coast. The circumstances of her death, however, were not disclosed.

Leaving to live in Australia several months ago, the native of Sables-d’Olonne specialized in longboarding, a discipline in which she distinguished herself with, in particular, a title of vice-champion of France in 2018.

😪La Fédération Française de Surf est au regret de vous annoncer, en accord avec sa famille, la disparition de Poeti Norac (24 ans), vice-championne de France de longboard. Plus d’informations 👉 https://t.co/54j55w54IQ pic.twitter.com/m3xIgJq45V — Fédé Française Surf (@SurfingFrance) February 4, 2020



“The surfing community loses a member of his family, a beautiful person with a radiant smile, an artist on his big board and whose enthusiasm radiated in Vendée and everywhere else,” said the French federation in its press release.

