Was Jean Castex Responsible for the Vaccination against H1N1 Influenza in 2009?

A viral message states that the current Prime Minister was adviser to Nicolas Sarkozy in 2009 and responsible for the “H1N1 scandal”. Jean Castex only joined the Elysee Palace in November 2010, after the H1N1 flu epidemic

Here is what we can read on this post, relayed on Facebook and Twitter: “Jean Castex was adviser to Nicolas Sarkozy in 2009! The H1N1 scandal , the mass vaccination with Tamiflu for 1.5 billion for the benefit of Big Pharma, it is already him! The URL of Jean Castex’s Wikipedia page is also included in the image, presumably to add a veneer of authenticity to these claims.