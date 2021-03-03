Coronavirus: A new health defense council this Wednesday at the Elysee

PANDEMIC: The meeting could enact localised confinement on weekends to restrict the spread of coronavirus

The program is repeated: a health defence council is taking place this Wednesday morning. It could decide on possible new restrictions, national or local, to deal with the coronavirus. According to RMC, the fate of the 20 most affected departments could be settled, perhaps with there also confinement on weekends, as is already the case in the Alpes-Maritimes and the Dunkirk area, in the North.

As in these two cases, consultations with elected officials have already been initiated. In the Bouches-du-Rhône they seem difficult. “Provence cannot be sealed off,” even indicates the departmental president of mayors, Georges Christiani, who adds that the incidence rate is lower on the Marseille side than in Nice.

No announcements before Thursday

In Pas-de-Calais, on the other hand, the elected officials have visibly made a reason for confinement at the weekend. The prefecture will ask for it for the next three weekends. The mayor of Calais, Natacha Bouchard, where hospitals are almost saturated, even asks for a limitation of travel of “20 to 30 kilometres”.

The decisions taken during the health defence council will in any case not be announced before the “traditional” government press conference on Thursday. Certain last arbitrations could besides be made only Thursday morning.