5G in Nantes: Residents Invited to Give Their Opinion this Month Before any Decision

MOBILE PHONE: The general public has until March 27 to express their opinion on the deployment of 5G in Nantes

The city of Nantes had asked the telephone operators to wait for a public debate to be held before launching 5G in the territory.

This public debate has just started and will run until March 27. Whether we are for or against 5G, now is the time to make our voices heard.

While 5G has already been implemented in several large French cities, this is still not the case in Nantes. Despite the green light given by the State, the operators resigned themselves to waiting for the debate demanded by the city. It was launched on Monday and the general public is now invited to express its opinion. Contributions, individual or collective, can be submitted until March 27 via the Citizen Dialogue space on the Internet.

Six themes are placed on the table: uses and services, environment, health, economy, land use planning, security and freedoms. A lot of information is posted online to help form an opinion. On March 9th, an online conference will present the issues, discuss controversies and give the floor to experts. Workshops-debates will also be offered on the following days.

A final decision in the spring

“All these subjects must be able to be tackled without taboos during this public debate. Citizens and actors of the territory must now be able to express themselves and weigh in turn, ”considers Julie Laernoes (EELV), deputy mayor of Nantes in charge of foresight, who had campaigned to obtain this public debate.

The summary of the contributions of the citizen opinion will be delivered to the Nantes town hall on March 31. The elected officials will then quickly decide on the strategy. Three options are possible: a firm refusal of 5G, an unqualified yes or a “regulated deployment”, that is to say a yes with regulatory limits. Recommendations will also be issued.

In Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, 5G has already been implemented despite the reluctance expressed by the municipalities. In Paris, it will also be deployed in the coming weeks.