Coronavirus in Bordeaux: Tourism Figures for the City are Disastrous

ECONOMY: High-end hotels and structures linked to business tourism are particularly affected in Bordeaux

Unsurprisingly, tourism figures for 2020 are in a total collapse in Bordeaux: hotel attendance has fallen by 55%, attendance at monuments by 74% …

“2020 was to be an exceptional year, regrets Olivier Occelli, director-general of the Bordeaux Métropole tourist office, this Tuesday, on the occasion of the annual review. There was a well-filled portfolio of business events… ”As everywhere else, the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis shattered these expectations. After a year of the forced shutdown, Congrès Expositions de Bordeaux, which manages five sites, shows an 80% drop in activity.

In Metropolitan France, the high-end hotel offer is quite marked and represents 17% of the total offer. Popular with foreign customers, prevented from travelling because of health constraints, this category of the hotel industry is particularly hard hit. As a reminder, international traffic at Bordeaux airport fell by 76%. A peculiarity of the metropolis that weighs heavily and helps explain an occupancy rate of 31% over the year.