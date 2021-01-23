JeNeMeConfineraiPas… Many Internet users are opposed to a possible re-confinement

CORONAVIRUS: Some French people, opposed to the idea of ​​a third confinement, have decided to make their voice heard through a hashtag, which is becoming more and more important on social networks

Faced with the English mutation, much more contagious, the hypothesis of a third confinement is more and more evoked in recent days. Some Internet users, fiercely opposed to the idea of ​​a re-containment, have decided to make their voices heard through a hashtag, which is becoming increasingly popular on social networks.

The hashtag #JeNeMeConfineraiPas was one of the main French trends on Twitter Friday evening and Saturday morning. More than 25,000 tweets were thus exchanged on the social network by Internet users calling, for some, for “civil disobedience” in the event of the establishment of a third confinement by the government.

“Going out or going home is a vital freedom”

” #JeNeMeConfineraiPas because going out or going home, when I want, how I want, is a vital freedom, essential, which is more essential for my good physical and mental health, and absolutely necessary for my social life”, tweeted a internet user. An opinion shared by Martina, another Twitter user. ” #JeNeMeConfineraiPas because we now know how to easily cure Covid with early treatments ( ivermectin ) and this measure is only intended to stifle our freedoms,” she wrote.

Some opponents of the re-containment have highlighted their lack of confidence in the government and in the media. “ #JeNeMeConfineraiPas . I no longer have any confidence in official and media communication on the epidemic. I am fully aware of the abusive political and medical instrumentalisation and the incredible damage it causes, ”tweeted another Twitter user.

Conversely, other Internet users have criticized this hashtag. This is “the pinnacle of French bullshit,” wrote one user of the social network. “Those who tweet on #JeNeMeConfineraiPas : you are complete morons. Containment will work if schools and businesses are closed and if the population is responsible. But hey, we are French should not expect that we have three neurons that work, “tweeted another user.

An inevitable re-containment?

Prime Minister Jean Castex had warned the French that other stricter measures could be put in place if the health situation did not improve in the coming weeks. Faced with the English variant, much more contagious, the hypothesis of a third confinement is more and more evoked, even if the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran , said this week wanting to “give a chance” to the curfew, fixed. at 6 p.m. throughout France since January 16th.

Health authorities scrutinize daily hospital data. However, the figures show a steady increase in pressure on services . On Friday, hospitals had 25,872 patients with coronavirus Covid-19, including 2,902 in intensive care (the most serious cases). A week earlier, they were 25,009 hospitalized patients, including 2,730 in “intensive care”. And over the last seven days, nearly 11,000 patients have entered the hospital.