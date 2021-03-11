Coronavirus in Denmark: Government Suspends AstraZeneca Vaccine as a Precaution

EPIDEMIC: The fears in Denmark are linked to the formation of blood clots in people who have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Suspension until further notice. The Danish health authority has stopped the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 as a precaution “after reports of serious cases of blood clots forming in people who have been vaccinated with the vaccine”. The National Health Agency stressed that “at present, we cannot conclude that there is a link between the vaccine and blood clots”.

Austria announced on Monday that it had stopped administering a batch of vaccines produced by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory, after the death of a 49-year-old nurse who succumbed to “serious bleeding disorders” a few days after the having received. Four other European countries, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxembourg, had immediately suspended vaccinations with doses from this batch, delivered to 17 countries and which included one million vaccines. Denmark has suspended him the use of all its vaccines AstraZeneca.

No link between AstraZeneca vaccine and death of nurse

A preliminary investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday stressed that there was no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the death in Austria. As of March 9, only 22 cases of thrombosis had been reported for more than three million people vaccinated in the European economic area, according to the European agency.

“It is important to stress that we have not given up on the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that we are taking a break in its use,” said the director of the Danish agency, Søren Brostrøm, quoted in the statement. Denmark reports having recorded the death of a person who had received the vaccine. An investigation is underway with the EMA.

Suspension reassessed within two weeks

“There is significant literature proving that the vaccine is both safe and effective. But with the Danish Medicines Agency, we must react to reports of possible serious side effects, both in Denmark and in other European countries, ”he said.

This suspension, which will be reassessed within two weeks, upsets the calendar of the Danish immunization campaign. Copenhagen now plans to have vaccinated its adult population in mid-August, against the beginning of July previously announced, indicates the health authority.