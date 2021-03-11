Confinement in the Alpes-Maritimes: 241 Citizens Attack (again) the New Measures Announced by the Government

HEALTH CRISIS: The applicants ask in particular the “representative of the state to specify within 24 hours the reasons for the announcement made by press conference”

The government spokesperson announced on Wednesday the extension of the weekend confinement for the 63 municipalities of the Riviera coast.

A freedom summary has just been filed evoking that “the only valid standard for the deprivation of a liberty is the taking of a written and reasoned decree”.

241 citizens had already contested the first partial containment measures over the weekend. The administrative court and then the Council of State rejected their request.

Immediately announced, immediately attacked. A freedom summary has just been filed against the partial confinement extended this weekend for the municipalities on the coast of the Alpes-Maritimes. The measures were announced by Gabriel Attal, government spokesman, on Wednesday.

The applicants are the same 241 citizens who attacked the prefectural decree on partial and localized confinement on February 27th and 28th and then on March 6th and 7th. Last Wednesday, the Nice Administrative Court made this decision quite legal. Brought to the Council of State, the freedom summary was also rejected on Tuesday.

This time, the 241 people evoke, through their lawyers Mes Xavier Fruton and Zia Oloumi, the way in which the decision was disseminated. “We, therefore, filed a new summary freedom to order the state representative to specify within 24 hours the reasons for the announcement made by a press conference, recalling again that in a state of the law the only valid standard for deprivation of freedom is the taking of a written and motivated decree ”, they communicate.

They also ask the Regional Health Agency to “communicate the different calculation methods to arrive at the figures also communicated by the press”. They believe that “a single figure, without the means of verifying its origin, compilation, basis of comparison, in short, its veracity, cannot serve as a basis for a deprivation of liberty”.

The figures are down slightly

The figures, precisely, indicate a slight “decrease in the incidence and the epidemic,” said the government spokesman during the announcements. The number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants rose from 594 to 473 in one week in the department. A point will be made next week to see if the trend continues and “consider lifting the measure,” he said.

According to the latest data published by the Regional Health Agency (ARS) Paca, 115 people (or 10 less in 24 hours) were in intensive care in the department on Wednesday. The initial capacity of these services is still very much exceeded (132.2%) and 85.1% of beds (including those specially vacated) are occupied.