WEATHER FORECAST: The weather in Charente will be a grey day with plenty of clouds, but will remain a dry day

This morning the sky is grey and it is 5 degrees in Angouleme at 8am. The weather in Charente will be cloudy on Tuesday but it will remain dry.

With an improvement coming from the west, the sun could break through in places this afternoon. A westerly wind will blow weakly.

The temperatures will remain stable with 8 degrees in Cognac and 6 degrees in Angouleme.