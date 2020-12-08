Landes: Presence of Bird Flu Confirmed in a Farm, 6,500 Ducks Slaughtered

The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed this Tuesday morning that the H5N8 virus, Bird Flu had indeed been found in the Bénesse-Maremne farm (Landes)

>Monday, the 6,500 ducks of the farm affected by the H5N8 bird flu virus, according to the departmental laboratory of the Pyrenees and the Landes, were slaughtered. The next morning, Tuesday 8th December, the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that it was indeed the H5N8 virus, based on the results published by the ANSES reference laboratory.

In the meantime, all poultry farmers, including individuals, are ordered to shelter their animals, because the virus is transmitted by birds. The mayors of rural communities are invited to warn their citizens and to inform them.

A temporary control zone has however been set up in Angresse, Bénesse-Maremne, Biaudos, Capbreton, Labenne, Ondres, Orx, Saint-André-de-Seignanx, Saint-Jean-de-Marsacq, Saint-Martin-de- Hinx, Saint-Martin-de-Seignanx, Saint-Vincent-de-Tyrosse, Saubrigues, Soorts-Hossegor or even Tarnos.

“With regard to wildlife, a barnacle goose in Loire-Atlantique and three swans in Meurthe-et-Moselle discovered dead at the end of last week have just been confirmed to be affected by the same H5N8 virus, also specifies the Ministry of ‘Agriculture this Tuesday morning. Temporary control zones were set up from Saturday around the places where the birds were found. ”

Finally, the State services point out that “bird flu is not transmissible to humans through the consumption of poultry meat, eggs, foie gras and more generally any food product”.