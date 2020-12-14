US Presidential: Joe Biden’s Road Wide Open to Electoral College After Supreme Court Rejects

UNITED STATES: The 538 main voters vote on Monday, and Donald Trump hopes were dashed Friday by the highest judicial body in the United States

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Texas’ claim to overturn the four-state election results won by Joe Biden. A decision that annihilates the political earthquake hoped for by Donald Trump.

The big day is here. This Monday, the electorate’s electorate will meet in each US state to choose the winner of the November 3rd presidential election. If Joe Biden is, in theory, assured of winning, Donald Trump could continue to challenge the results until they are validated by Congress on January 6th. But after his double defeat in the Supreme Court, Tuesday and Friday, it is a waste of time.

The electoral college, a formality for Biden

Americans did not directly vote for Joe Biden and Donald Trump. With an indirect ballot, they voted for lists of large voters chosen by the parties. In total, 538 electors will meet this Monday in the capitol of each state, mostly around midday.

On paper, Joe Biden won 306 voters, against 232 for Donald Trump. And while the outgoing president tried to pressure the Republican legislatures of Pennsylvania and Michigan to replace their constituencies, he failed to achieve his goals. In thirty-two states, the latter are obliged by law to vote for the candidate chosen by the people. Each year, a handful of “infidels” rebel, but never enough to reverse the results. By a sizable margin, Joe Biden is expected to surpass the majority bar of 270 voters with the California vote at 2 p.m. (11 p.m. KST).

Trump’s hopes dashed by Supreme Court

According to Donald Trump, it was the “big one”. But the political and institutional earthquake he hoped for did not materialize. On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected the complaint of Texas , supported by the American president, more than 100 elected officials and seventeen republican states. It sought to overturn the verdict of the ballot boxes in four states won by Joe Biden, but the court explained that the Lone Star State had “not legally demonstrated” that it could dictate “the way in which other states organize the ballot ”.

In total, lawyers for the US president and his allies have suffered more than fifty setbacks in court, which has never been convinced by the charges of so-called fraud. Even if several appeals are still in the pipes, “none will succeed” after the vote of the electoral college, estimates the professor of law Rick Hasen on his site Election law blog.

Republican elected officials want to play spoilers

Joe Biden will still have to wait before preparing his inauguration speech. Republican elected officials have already announced that they will challenge the results of the electoral college in Congress on January 6. In the event of an objection from a representative and a senator, a two-hour debate is scheduled, then the Senate and the House vote in full. Majority in the House, the Democrats can, therefore, if necessary, block any attempt at rebellion. It is Joe Biden who will be sworn in to become, on January 20, the 46th President of the United States.