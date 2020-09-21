Covid-19: 53 Additional Deaths, 52 New Clusters … Update in France

This Monday 21st September, 89 departments are now classified in a situation of high or moderate vulnerability. 5,298 have been infected in the past 24 hours.

The Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic continues to progress in France, this Monday 21st September 2020. Nearly 5,300 new cases have been identified in 24 hours. There are also 53 additional deaths and 52 new clusters.

The numbers to remember this Monday

5,298 additional cases of coronavirus Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing to 458,061 the total number of contaminations in France since the start of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate is currently 5.9%.

53 new deaths are to be deplored since yesterday. The total number of French victims of the virus since the start of the epidemic has climbed to 31,338.

1,077 clusters are still under investigation – including 178 in nursing homes – or 52 more in 24 hours.

In one week, 4,103 new people were hospitalised , including 638 in intensive care.

89 departments are now in a situation of high or moderate vulnerability.

Worldwide, 31,091,469 cases of contamination have been confirmed since December 31, 2019, including 2,868,502 in Europe. Among them, 961,352 people died during this same period, including 186,228 in Europe.

