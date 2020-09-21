Covid-19 in Brittany: 828 Positive Cases, Three Deaths and Four Additional Clusters

In its report, this Monday 21st September 2020, the ARS Bretagne points to “an acceleration of the circulation of the coronavirus” in the region in the last 72 hours.

Further deterioration of the health situation in Brittany. This Monday 21st September 2020, the Regional Health Agency shares its data and points to “an acceleration of the circulation of Covid-19” in the region of Brittany.

If only Ille-et-Vilaine is in red, the other departments are not spared by the epidemic either.

Three more deaths

Three additional deaths are to be deplored since September 18. Bringing the death toll since March to 275. 828 more positive cases have been detected in the last 72 hours, including:

464 in Ille-et-Vilaine,

130 in Morbihan,

56 in the Côtes-d’Armor,

118 in Finistère.

Figures on the rise in the four departments

The incidence rate (number of new cases of Covid-19 over the last seven days) is increasing everywhere. It now stands at 54 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at the regional level, or 5.5 points more since September 18.

Ille-et-Vilaine: 97.3 / 100,000 (+11.2),

Morbihan : 50,2/100 000 (+6,8),

Côtes-d’Armor: 26.7 / 100,000 (+1.2),

Finistère : 23,5/100 000 (+04).

The positivity rate (proportion of the number of people tested positive compared to the total number of people tested) is 4.2% for Brittany.

In the metropolis of Rennes, these figures are all the more “worrying”: the incidence rate is 143/100 000 and the positivity rate of 8.44%, underlined in Actu Rennes the mayor of the city.

However, the situation in hospitals is not yet alarming: 158 hospitalizations are in progress (+19), and eight (-4) are in intensive care.

21 clusters

Brittany currently has 21 clusters (+4), being investigated by ARS Bretagne:

13 in Ille-et-Vilaine (1 in a health establishment, 4 in EHPAD, 7 in schools and universities and 1 in the private sphere);

1 in the Côtes d’Armor (1 in EHPAD);

5 in Finistère (3 in schools and universities, 1 in EHPAD and 1 in an establishment for disabled people).

2 in Morbihan (1 in schools and universities and 1 in the private sphere).

72 classes affected

Regarding cases of Covid-19 in schools, the ARS counts 71 classes closed in 52 establishments. Three were closed.

“In accordance with the health protocol, all confirmed cases, students or staff, were placed in isolation and the search for risky contacts was implemented, in order to stop the spread of the virus”, insists the ARS.

