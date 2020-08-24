Algeria: The Referendum on the Revision of the Constitution will be held on November 1st

POLITICAL CRISIS: November 1st is the anniversary of the start of the Algerian War of Independence

A referendum on a revision of the Algeria Constitution , promised by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will be organised on November 1st, the anniversary of the start of the Algerian war of independence (1954-1962). “The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, today received Mr. Mohamed Chorfi, President of the Independent National Election Authority, who presented him with a briefing on the preparations underway for the organisation of the scheduled elections. , starting with the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution, ”the presidency announced on Monday evening in a press release.

“In the light of the consultations of the President of the Republic with the parties concerned, it was decided to set the date of November 1, 2020 for the holding of the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution”, further specifies the text.

Respond to “Hirak”

During his inauguration in December, President Tebboune pledged to revise Algeria’s fundamental law, amended several times since independence and tailor-made for his deposed predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

This initiative is supposed to respond – within the framework of the “new Republic” promoted by President Tebboune – to “Hirak” , the unprecedented popular protest movement which demands a change in the political “system” in place since 1962.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)