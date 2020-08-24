Algeria: The Referendum on the Revision of the Constitution will be held on November 1st

General News
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during his inauguration ceremony in Algiers
spanner44Leave a Comment on Algeria: The Referendum on the Revision of the Constitution will be held on November 1st

POLITICAL CRISIS: November 1st is the anniversary of the start of the Algerian War of Independence

A referendum on a revision of the Algeria Constitution , promised by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will be organised on November 1st, the anniversary of the start of the Algerian war of independence (1954-1962). “The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, today received Mr. Mohamed Chorfi, President of the Independent National Election Authority, who presented him with a briefing on the preparations underway for the organisation of the scheduled elections. , starting with the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution, ”the presidency announced on Monday evening in a press release. 

“In the light of the consultations of the President of the Republic with the parties concerned, it was decided to set the date of November 1, 2020 for the holding of the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution”, further specifies the text.

Respond to “Hirak”

During his inauguration in December, President Tebboune pledged to revise Algeria’s fundamental law, amended several times since independence and tailor-made for his deposed predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

This initiative is supposed to respond – within the framework of the “new Republic” promoted by President Tebboune – to “Hirak” , the unprecedented popular protest movement which demands a change in the political “system” in place since 1962.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

If the violation of the rules is noted three times in less than 30 days, the fine becomes a crime

Non-Compliance with Confinement: Up To Six Months in Prison and a Fine of 3,750 Euros

spanner44
The Chinese space station Tiangong-1 could fall onto France

A Chinese Space Station Could Soon Crash in France!

spanner44
Seven things to remember about protests against Labour Code

Labour Code: Seven Things to Remember on this Day of Action

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of