Coronavirus: Catalonia Bans Public and Private Gatherings of More than 10 People

Faced with the coronavirus epidemic, Catalonia, a vacation spot for many inhabitants of Toulouse , is tightening the screw.

In recent days, the Spanish region has seen a rebound in the number of deaths . In fact, between Monday 17th and Wednesday 19th August 2020, 21 people died of Covid-19 in Catalonia, according to the latest data from the Generalitat of Catalonia .

Meetings of more than 10 people prohibited in the private sphere

Monday, August 24, 2020, Quim Torra , the president of the Generalitat, decided to take stricter measures to fight against the spread of a virus which has already killed 5,722 people in Catalonia.

Among them is the ban on assembling more than 10 people . This measure applies in the private sphere as well as in the public sphere . This decision was made because “70% of infections occur during social gatherings,” said Quim Torra.

A new school year for 20 students per class

The President of the Generalitat also took the opportunity to announce that the start of the school year will be 20 students per class in primary. Wearing a mask will be compulsory from 12 years old, and 6 years old in risk areas.

In addition, Quim Torra said that massive screening of the population will soon take place: “We will do 500,000 tests between September 15 and November 15. He believes that there is an urgent need to act:

“We must be able to flatten the curve over the next 3 weeks, because they will be decisive (…). It is a national challenge.”

