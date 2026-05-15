AI Now Writes 90% of Code at Anthropic
AI Now Writes 90% of Code at Anthropic: What It Means for the Future of Work
Artificial intelligence is no longer just assisting developers—it’s rapidly becoming the primary creator of code. In a striking revelation, Anthropic’s CFO Krishna Rao shared that its AI model, Claude, now generates over 90% of the company’s codebase. Even more intriguing? Claude is helping build itself.
This milestone signals a major shift not only in software development but in how companies operate at every level—from engineering to finance. If you’re building an online business, managing content, or exploring AI-driven workflows, this evolution is something you can’t afford to ignore.
Let’s break down what’s happening, why it matters, and how it could reshape your own digital strategy.
AI Coding Has Crossed a Critical Threshold
For years, AI-assisted coding tools like GitHub Copilot hinted at the future. But Anthropic’s internal usage of Claude shows we’ve crossed a new threshold—AI is no longer a helper; it’s the main builder.
Krishna Rao explained that:
Over 90% of Anthropic’s code is now written by Claude
Engineers increasingly act as reviewers rather than primary coders
AI-generated code is being used to build future AI systems
This creates a powerful feedback loop. Claude improves itself by contributing to its own development, accelerating progress at a pace humans alone simply couldn’t match.
Why This Matters
This isn’t just about speed—it’s about scale and leverage.
Instead of a developer writing code line-by-line, they now:
Define objectives
Guide AI systems
Validate outputs
This dramatically reduces production time while increasing output volume.
Improve your AI Content: The AI Content Engine
The Rise of AI as a “Virtual Collaborator”
Anthropic isn’t limiting Claude to engineering tasks. One of the most fascinating insights from Rao’s interview is how deeply AI is embedded across the business.
Finance as a Real-World Test Case
Anthropic’s finance team has become a live experiment in AI-driven workflows.
Claude is now used to:
Generate financial statements
Prepare monthly reports
Analyse internal performance data
According to Rao, financial reviews are already 90–95% complete before humans step in.
That’s a staggering level of automation for a function traditionally reliant on manual precision and oversight.
From Workers to Managers of AI
Instead of doing repetitive tasks, employees now oversee what Rao calls “fleets of agents.”
This means:
Teams manage multiple AI processes simultaneously
Humans focus on decision-making, not data gathering
Work shifts from execution to orchestration
In practical terms, the modern knowledge worker is becoming an AI manager.
Explosive Growth Driven by AI Capability
Anthropic’s financial growth reflects the power of this transformation.
Rao revealed that:
The company entered 2026 with around $9 billion in annualised revenue
By the end of Q1 2026, that figure exceeded $30 billion
Revenue was just $250 million two years earlier
That’s not gradual growth—it’s exponential.
What’s Fueling This Surge?
The answer lies in what Rao calls “returns to frontier intelligence.”
Each new generation of AI models:
Expands what businesses can automate
Improves accuracy and reliability
Unlocks entirely new use cases
In simple terms, better AI = bigger markets.
Claude Code: A Billion-Dollar Product in Months
Anthropic’s coding-focused AI product, Claude Code, has been a major driver of this growth.
Key highlights include:
Reached $1 billion annualised revenue within six months
Business subscriptions have quadrupled in early 2026
Widely adopted across enterprise teams
This shows that companies aren’t just experimenting with AI anymore—they’re investing heavily in it.
What This Means for Developers and Creators
If you’re in content marketing, blogging, or online business (like your work with chb44.com), this shift has massive implications.
1. Speed Becomes the New Competitive Advantage
AI allows you to:
Produce content faster
Test ideas rapidly
Scale output without scaling costs
The bottleneck is no longer creation—it’s strategy.
2. Skills Are Shifting
Instead of asking “Can you write code?” the better question is:
“Can you direct AI effectively?”
The most valuable skills now include:
Prompt engineering
Editing and refining AI outputs
Strategic thinking and positioning
3. Barriers to Entry Are Collapsing
AI tools like Claude mean that:
Non-developers can build software
Solo creators can operate like teams
Small websites can compete with large publishers
This is a huge opportunity—especially in niche markets like expat content in France.
The Bigger Picture: AI Is Rewriting Work Itself
What’s happening at Anthropic isn’t an isolated case—it’s a preview of a broader transformation.
We’re entering a phase where:
AI handles execution
Humans handle direction
Productivity scales exponentially
This applies across industries:
Marketing → AI-generated campaigns
Finance → automated reporting
Customer service → AI agents
Education → personalised AI tutors
Get your AI Co-Pilot Here: The AI Co-Pilot
Risks and Reality Checks
While the benefits are clear, this shift also raises important questions.
Quality and Oversight
Even with 90% automation:
Human review is still essential
Errors can scale quickly if unchecked
Trust in AI systems must be earned
Job Disruption
Roles focused on repetitive tasks are at risk.
However, new roles are emerging:
AI workflow managers
Prompt engineers
AI auditors and validators
Dependency on AI Systems
Companies relying heavily on AI must consider:
System reliability
Data privacy
Vendor lock-in
How You Can Apply This Today
You don’t need to be Anthropic to benefit from this shift.
Here’s how you can start leveraging AI like a pro:
Use AI as a Content Engine
Generate blog drafts quickly
Expand ideas into multiple formats
Optimise posts for SEO at scale
Build AI Workflows
Automate research and summarisation
Use AI for keyword clustering
Create content pipelines
Think Like a System Builder
Instead of creating one piece of content, ask:
“How can I build a system that produces content continuously?”
That’s the real mindset shift.
Final Thought: The AI Flywheel Is Just Getting Started
Anthropic’s story highlights something bigger than just impressive numbers.
It shows how AI can create a self-reinforcing loop:
AI builds tools
Tools improve AI
Better AI builds better tools
This flywheel is accelerating—and businesses that tap into it early will have a major advantage.
For creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs, the message is clear:
AI isn’t replacing you—but someone using AI effectively might.
Enjoyed this? Get the week’s top France stories
One email every Sunday. Unsubscribe anytime.