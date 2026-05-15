AI Now Writes 90% of Code at Anthropic

AI Now Writes 90% of Code at Anthropic: What It Means for the Future of Work

Artificial intelligence is no longer just assisting developers—it’s rapidly becoming the primary creator of code. In a striking revelation, Anthropic’s CFO Krishna Rao shared that its AI model, Claude, now generates over 90% of the company’s codebase. Even more intriguing? Claude is helping build itself.

This milestone signals a major shift not only in software development but in how companies operate at every level—from engineering to finance. If you’re building an online business, managing content, or exploring AI-driven workflows, this evolution is something you can’t afford to ignore.

Let’s break down what’s happening, why it matters, and how it could reshape your own digital strategy.

AI Coding Has Crossed a Critical Threshold

For years, AI-assisted coding tools like GitHub Copilot hinted at the future. But Anthropic’s internal usage of Claude shows we’ve crossed a new threshold—AI is no longer a helper; it’s the main builder.

Krishna Rao explained that:

Over 90% of Anthropic’s code is now written by Claude

Engineers increasingly act as reviewers rather than primary coders

AI-generated code is being used to build future AI systems

This creates a powerful feedback loop. Claude improves itself by contributing to its own development, accelerating progress at a pace humans alone simply couldn’t match.

Why This Matters

This isn’t just about speed—it’s about scale and leverage.

Instead of a developer writing code line-by-line, they now:

Define objectives

Guide AI systems

Validate outputs

This dramatically reduces production time while increasing output volume.

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The Rise of AI as a “Virtual Collaborator”

Anthropic isn’t limiting Claude to engineering tasks. One of the most fascinating insights from Rao’s interview is how deeply AI is embedded across the business.

Finance as a Real-World Test Case

Anthropic’s finance team has become a live experiment in AI-driven workflows.

Claude is now used to:

Generate financial statements

Prepare monthly reports

Analyse internal performance data

According to Rao, financial reviews are already 90–95% complete before humans step in.

That’s a staggering level of automation for a function traditionally reliant on manual precision and oversight.

From Workers to Managers of AI

Instead of doing repetitive tasks, employees now oversee what Rao calls “fleets of agents.”

This means:

Teams manage multiple AI processes simultaneously

Humans focus on decision-making, not data gathering

Work shifts from execution to orchestration

In practical terms, the modern knowledge worker is becoming an AI manager.

Explosive Growth Driven by AI Capability

Anthropic’s financial growth reflects the power of this transformation.

Rao revealed that:

The company entered 2026 with around $9 billion in annualised revenue

By the end of Q1 2026, that figure exceeded $30 billion

Revenue was just $250 million two years earlier

That’s not gradual growth—it’s exponential.

What’s Fueling This Surge?

The answer lies in what Rao calls “returns to frontier intelligence.”

Each new generation of AI models:

Expands what businesses can automate

Improves accuracy and reliability

Unlocks entirely new use cases

In simple terms, better AI = bigger markets.

Claude Code: A Billion-Dollar Product in Months

Anthropic’s coding-focused AI product, Claude Code, has been a major driver of this growth.

Key highlights include:

Reached $1 billion annualised revenue within six months

Business subscriptions have quadrupled in early 2026

Widely adopted across enterprise teams

This shows that companies aren’t just experimenting with AI anymore—they’re investing heavily in it.

What This Means for Developers and Creators

If you’re in content marketing, blogging, or online business (like your work with chb44.com), this shift has massive implications.

1. Speed Becomes the New Competitive Advantage

AI allows you to:

Produce content faster

Test ideas rapidly

Scale output without scaling costs

The bottleneck is no longer creation—it’s strategy.

2. Skills Are Shifting

Instead of asking “Can you write code?” the better question is:

“Can you direct AI effectively?”

The most valuable skills now include:

Prompt engineering

Editing and refining AI outputs

Strategic thinking and positioning

3. Barriers to Entry Are Collapsing

AI tools like Claude mean that:

Non-developers can build software

Solo creators can operate like teams

Small websites can compete with large publishers

This is a huge opportunity—especially in niche markets like expat content in France.

The Bigger Picture: AI Is Rewriting Work Itself

What’s happening at Anthropic isn’t an isolated case—it’s a preview of a broader transformation.

We’re entering a phase where:

AI handles execution

Humans handle direction

Productivity scales exponentially

This applies across industries:

Marketing → AI-generated campaigns

Finance → automated reporting

Customer service → AI agents

Education → personalised AI tutors

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Risks and Reality Checks

While the benefits are clear, this shift also raises important questions.

Quality and Oversight

Even with 90% automation:

Human review is still essential

Errors can scale quickly if unchecked

Trust in AI systems must be earned

Job Disruption

Roles focused on repetitive tasks are at risk.

However, new roles are emerging:

AI workflow managers

Prompt engineers

AI auditors and validators

Dependency on AI Systems

Companies relying heavily on AI must consider:

System reliability

Data privacy

Vendor lock-in

How You Can Apply This Today

You don’t need to be Anthropic to benefit from this shift.

Here’s how you can start leveraging AI like a pro:

Use AI as a Content Engine

Generate blog drafts quickly

Expand ideas into multiple formats

Optimise posts for SEO at scale

Build AI Workflows

Automate research and summarisation

Use AI for keyword clustering

Create content pipelines

Think Like a System Builder

Instead of creating one piece of content, ask:

“How can I build a system that produces content continuously?”

That’s the real mindset shift.

Final Thought: The AI Flywheel Is Just Getting Started

Anthropic’s story highlights something bigger than just impressive numbers.

It shows how AI can create a self-reinforcing loop:

AI builds tools

Tools improve AI

Better AI builds better tools

This flywheel is accelerating—and businesses that tap into it early will have a major advantage.

For creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs, the message is clear:

AI isn’t replacing you—but someone using AI effectively might.