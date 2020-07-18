Coronavirus in Mayenne: Wearing a Mask in Closed Public Places Extended to the Entire Department

EPIDEMIC: The Mayenne department is concerned after a sharp spread of the coronavirus

The compulsory wearing of a mask in closed places open to the public, imposed since Thursday in Laval and in five peripheral municipalities, has been extended since Friday evening to the entire department of Mayenne, we learned from the prefecture.

A decision taken “after consultation with the representatives of mayors and given the persistence of a health situation placing the department of Mayenne in” high vulnerability “in terms of Covid-19 “, said the prefecture in a statement Friday evening.







50.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants detected in seven days

“To complete the decree and allow everyone to have a mask, the Mayenne prefecture has obtained from the Ministry of the Interior an exceptional allocation of 650,000 fabric masks received today” and “a distribution of these masks will be made from next week, ”says the same source.

Mayenne slightly exceeded the alert threshold with 50.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants detected in seven days. A massive screening plan for the entire population over the age of 10, or around 300,000 people, was launched earlier this week in this department.

In Finistère, a prefectural decree has also made wearing a mask compulsory since Thursday in closed public places on certain islands but also in the markets of several tourist towns in the department. Nationally, wearing a mask in closed places open to the public will become mandatory next week.

