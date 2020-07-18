Nantes: Fire in Progress at Saint-Pierre Cathedral, Sixty Firefighters on Site

The fire at the Cathedral in Nantes started very early this Saturday morning

Very early this Saturday morning, a fire broke out in the Saint-Pierre cathedral in Nantes. About sixty firefighters were called to contain the incident. At around 8 a.m., the flames were no longer visible, but thick black smoke was emerging from the building under the dumbfounded gaze of many passers-by. The fire could have started at the level of the Nave. The damage would be very significant. The facade of the cathedral is badly damaged, especially the stained glass windows blackened by smoke. At 9:30 am, the situation seemed to stabilize, but black smoke was still emerging from the building.


We do not yet know the reasons for the incident. The place Saint-Pierre was completely buckled and is now occupied by the firefighters. Johanna Rolland, mayor of Nantes, and other elected officials are on-site as well as religious authorities.


In 1972, the Nantes cathedral, built between the 15th and 19th centuries, had already burned down. A roofer’s torch had caused a fire, devastating the entire roof. The Nantes building had remained closed for three years. It required heavy restoration work.


More recently, we remember that in 2015 the Saint-Donatien basilica was partially destroyed by a violent fire.

