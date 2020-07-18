Coronavirus: France Does Not Rule Out Closing Borders With Spain

Asked about the resumption of the coronavirus epidemic in Catalonia, Prime Minister Jean Castex said he was monitoring “very closely” the situation of the Spanish neighbour.

The French Prime Minister Jean Castex has not ruled out new closing of borders with Spain. On a visit to his town of Prades, in the border department of Pyrenees-Orientales (southwest), Saturday 18th July, he was asked about the resumption of the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic in Catalonia.

“We are monitoring this very closely, here in particular, because it is a real subject that we must also discuss with the Spanish authorities,” said Jean Castex, in response to a question on the health situation in Spain and possible closure of borders.







A border reopened on June 21st

In Spain, nearly 4 million inhabitants of the Barcelona metropolitan area were called on Friday to “stay at home” except for reasons of first necessity, due to the increase in Coronavirus Covid-19 cases.

The border between France and Spain had been reopened on June 21st, after three months of strict containment on the Spanish side to stem the pandemic.

Spain is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic with more than 28,400 deaths.

More than 150 outbreaks of contagion

Almost a month after the end of confinement, contagions have in fact started to rise again in Spain.







Catalonia and neighbouring Aragon are the two regions that worry the Spanish authorities the most, but the outbreaks monitored are more than 150 across the country.

