Listeria: Salmon Sold at Carrefour, U and Casino Stores Recalled

General News Lifestyle
Several brands have withdrawn lots of salmon from the sale because of the risk of Listeria
spanner44Leave a Comment on Listeria: Salmon Sold at Carrefour, U and Casino Stores Recalled

Several lots of Carrefour, U and Casino brand Salmon are being recalled due to contamination with listeria, a bacteria dangerous to health.

Fish department alert. Several lots of salmon sold at Carrefour, the U and Casino stores are currently the subject of a recall, according to the site specializing in recalls of Oulah products.

They are said to be contaminated with listeria, a bacteria responsible for listeriosis (listeria).


Three targeted products

In total, three products are affected by this recall:

  • Carrefour brand Smoked Atlantic fume 90g bacon (recall launched Friday June 12, 2020)
    Barcode : 3,270 190,208,181
    Lots concerned : lot 10117271 / DLC: 02/07/2020; lot 10117272 / DLC: 07/02/2020; lot 10117295 / DLC: 07/02/2020; lot 10117296 / DLC: 07/02/2020; lot 10117653 / DLC: 07/03/2020; lot 10117723 / DLC: 07/03/2020; lot 10117739 / DLC: 07/03/2020; lot 10117773 / DLC: 07/03/2020; lot 10118261 / DLC: 07/06/2020; lot 10118263 / DLC: 07/06/2020; lot 10118277 / DLC: 07/06/2020; lot 10118620 / DLC: 07/07/2020; lot 10118688 / DLC: 07/07/2020; lot 10118703 / DLC: 07/07/2020.
    Health Stamp : FR 29 232 500 CE.
  • Atlantic brand 90g Atlantic smoked lardons (recall launched on Saturday June 13)
    Barcode : 3256224613008
    Lots concerned : lot: 10117651 – DLC: 07/01/2020; lot: 10118220 – DLC: 07/04/2020.
    Health stamp : FR 29 232 500 CE
    Areas concerned : 02 – 14 – 27 -28 – 50 – 59 – 60 – 75 – 61 – 62 – 76 – 77 – 78 – 80 – 91 – 92 – 93 – 94 – 95 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 19 – 24 -26 – 30 – 31 – 32 – 33 – 34 – 40 – 46 – 47 – 48 – 64 – 65 – 66 – 81 – 82 – 83 – 84 – 974 -2A- 2B – Andorra.



Read also: Product recall: melons sold by U stores potentially contaminated

What health risks?

If you have purchased these products, you are strongly advised not to consume them and to bring them directly to the store.

As a reminder, listeria can lead to a relatively rare infection in France, listeriosis , specifies the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, with “approximately five to six cases per million inhabitants per year, or approximately 400 cases each year ”.



It results in bouts of fever, isolated or accompanied by headachesIn case of symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

Note that pregnant women, as well as immunocompromised and elderly people, are among the vulnerable.

Listeria: Salmon Sold at Carrefour, U and Casino Stores Recalled 1

(Visited 36 times, 19 visits today)

Related Posts

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle present their son in the corridors of St. George's Hall, Windsor Palace, May 8, 2019.

Prince Harry’s Son is Named Archie Harrison

spanner44
The perpetrator of the four-hit attack on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Paris Police Headquarters heard the "voice of God" the night before the drama

Paris Police Prefect Attack: Attacker Hears “Voice of God” According to his Wife

spanner44
Economists advising Government advocate legalisation of cannabis

Cannabis: Economists Encourage Government to Legalise

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of