Listeria: Salmon Sold at Carrefour, U and Casino Stores Recalled

Several lots of Carrefour, U and Casino brand Salmon are being recalled due to contamination with listeria, a bacteria dangerous to health.

Fish department alert. Several lots of salmon sold at Carrefour, the U and Casino stores are currently the subject of a recall, according to the site specializing in recalls of Oulah products.

They are said to be contaminated with listeria, a bacteria responsible for listeriosis (listeria).







Three targeted products

In total, three products are affected by this recall:

Carrefour brand Smoked Atlantic fume 90g bacon (recall launched Friday June 12, 2020)

Barcode : 3,270 190,208,181

Lots concerned : lot 10117271 / DLC: 02/07/2020; lot 10117272 / DLC: 07/02/2020; lot 10117295 / DLC: 07/02/2020; lot 10117296 / DLC: 07/02/2020; lot 10117653 / DLC: 07/03/2020; lot 10117723 / DLC: 07/03/2020; lot 10117739 / DLC: 07/03/2020; lot 10117773 / DLC: 07/03/2020; lot 10118261 / DLC: 07/06/2020; lot 10118263 / DLC: 07/06/2020; lot 10118277 / DLC: 07/06/2020; lot 10118620 / DLC: 07/07/2020; lot 10118688 / DLC: 07/07/2020; lot 10118703 / DLC: 07/07/2020.

Health Stamp : FR 29 232 500 CE.

Atlantic brand 90g Atlantic smoked lardons (recall launched on Saturday June 13)

Barcode : 3256224613008

Lots concerned : lot: 10117651 – DLC: 07/01/2020; lot: 10118220 – DLC: 07/04/2020.

Health stamp : FR 29 232 500 CE

Areas concerned : 02 – 14 – 27 -28 – 50 – 59 – 60 – 75 – 61 – 62 – 76 – 77 – 78 – 80 – 91 – 92 – 93 – 94 – 95 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 19 – 24 -26 – 30 – 31 – 32 – 33 – 34 – 40 – 46 – 47 – 48 – 64 – 65 – 66 – 81 – 82 – 83 – 84 – 974 -2A- 2B – Andorra.







Casino brand 90g Atlantic smoked salmon fume (recall launched Monday June 15)

Barcode : 3222472788461

Lots concerned : lot: 10117223 – DLC: 30/06/2020; lot: 10117224 – DLC: 30/06/2020; lot: 10117241 – DLC: 30/06/2020; lot: 10118237 – DLC: 04/07/2020; lot: 10118238 – DLC: 04/07/2020.

Health stamp : FR 29 232 500 CE.

What health risks?

If you have purchased these products, you are strongly advised not to consume them and to bring them directly to the store.

As a reminder, listeria can lead to a relatively rare infection in France, listeriosis , specifies the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, with "approximately five to six cases per million inhabitants per year, or approximately 400 cases each year ".







It results in bouts of fever, isolated or accompanied by headaches. In case of symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

Note that pregnant women, as well as immunocompromised and elderly people, are among the vulnerable.

