The Pôle Emploi of Châteaubriant and Blain, Exceptionally, Will be Closed on Thursday

Exceptionally, the two Pôle emploi agencies of Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) and Blain will be closed this Thursday 18th June 2020.

If you need to go to your Pôle emploi agency at the end of the week, take your precautions because you may find the door closed when you arrive.

Châteaubriant and Blain: Job centre closed Thursday

Indeed, Thursday 18th June 2020, the Pôle emploi agency in Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) , located at 10, rue d’Ancenis, will be closed . Just like the office in Blain, located at 1, rue des Droits de l’Homme.







Here is the reason.

Due to an IT maintenance operation, your agency will be exceptionally closed and our advisers will be unavailable Thursday June 18, 2020.

Take your steps online

However, despite this closure, it is still possible to take steps online, either on the Pôle emploi website or on the “My space” mobile application.



(Visited 19 times, 10 visits today)