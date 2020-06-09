Product Recall: Melons Potentially Contaminated Sold by U Stores

Charentais melons from the Top Fruits brand are potentially contaminated with pesticide residues
The Top Fruits / Bouchée du soleil brand is reminiscent of a batch of organic yellow Charentais melons which could contain residues of the pesticide chlorpyriphos.

Be careful if you recently bought melons from a U store . The Top Fruits / Bouchée du soleil brand is reminiscent of a batch of organic yellow Charentais melons which could contain residues of the pesticide chlorpyriphos .

In detail, this is lot 11760 , with the barcode 3,700,465 214,895. The melons have a caliber of 950 to 1,150 grams and are from Spain, specifies 60 million consumers .


Destroy or report to point of sale

The lot concerned was sold in stores of the U brand (Super U, Hyper U), in the following departments: 02 – 14 – 27 -28 – 50 – 59 – 60 – 75 – 61 – 62 – 76 – 77 – 78 – 80 – 91 – 92 – 93 – 94 – 95 -16 – 17 – 18 – 22 – 23 – 29 – 35 – 36- 37 – 41- 44- 45 – 49 -53 -56- 72 -79 – 85 – 86 – 87 – 971 – 972 – 973 – 977 – 987 – 988. 


If you purchased this product, it is recommended not to consume it and destroy it or bring it back to the point of sale for a refund. 

In case of doubt or for any additional information, you can contact Top Fruits at 04 11 64 20 57 or at [email protected]

