Deconfinement at Le Mans: Two Schools Close for Suspected Covid-19 Cases

CORONAVIRUS: Two school staff members in Le Mans may be tested positive for coronavirus Covid-19

A nursery school and an elementary school have been closed at Le Mans due to two suspected Covid-19 personnel, the town hall said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Pending the results of the tests and as a precautionary measure (…) I decided to close these two schools until the results are communicated. The reopening will be carried out according to the results of these tests, “said the press release from the mayor of Le Mans, Stéphane Le Foll (PS).







The mayor specifies that these suspicions were announced Monday, during the pre-school year, and that these two people, one in each establishment, “were not present during the resumption on May 12th and therefore were not in contact with the children ”.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)